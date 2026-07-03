Editor's Review Mutua revealed that the 157 claims included 100 injuries and 57 fatalities.

On Friday, July 3, the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations, Including from Demonstrations and Public Protests, confirmed that 157 victims will benefit from the second phase of compensation.

In a statement issued by Chairperson Prof Makau Mutua, the government has disbursed a total of Ksh225.4 million to compensate claims that were fully processed.

Mutua revealed that the 157 claims included 100 injuries and 57 fatalities and are part of more than 400 received in the last two weeks.

He added that every approved claim has undergone the strictest scrutiny to verify and authenticate eligibility.

Families of the 57 victims who died will each receive Ksh3 million, while 19 victims who were severely injured will be paid Ksh1 million each.

File image of President William Ruto and KNCHR Chairperson Claris Ogangah



The panel also confirmed that 57 Kenyans sustained 57 moderate injuries while 18 others sustained minor injuries. The government will pay victims Ksh500,000 and Ksh 50,000 respectively for victims in the aforementioned categories.

On the other hand, six victims who were subjected to aggravated sexual offences will be compensated Ksh6 million per person.

"To date, 505 victims have been compensated, with total disbursements of Ksh674,100,000. This number includes Ksh 448,700,000 disbursed in the initial phase. This translates to 56 percent of all received and processed claims. The Panel has also received confirmation of disbursement from many victims," the statement read in part.

Mutua assured Kenyans that the panel would make public the list of all the beneficiaries at the end of the compensation process in compliance with accountability and transparency.

He urged victims who have yet to file a claim, give their consent, or share their bank and payment details to do so without delay.

The panel Chair confirmed that, aside from monetary compensation, psychological support services are available on-site to assist with any emotional or mental health needs arising from their experiences.

The announcement came a week after 348 victims of human rights violations linked to demonstrations and public protests between 2013 and 2025 received compensation amounting to Ksh448.7 million.