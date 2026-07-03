Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast predominantly dry weather across most parts of the country this weekend.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast predominantly dry weather across most parts of the country this weekend.

In an update on Friday, July 3, the Office of the Government Spokesperson said the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley are likely to experience light rainfall.

Parts of the Southeastern Lowlands are also expected to have intermittent cloudy and cold conditions during the two-day period.

While much of the country will remain dry, the department has warned of strong southerly to southeasterly winds in several regions.

Wind speeds are expected to exceed 25 knots (12.5 metres per second) in parts of Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, Makueni, Kitui, and the Coastal region.

File image of Kenya Met Director Edward Muriuki

This comes days after Kenya Met issued a weather outlook for the month of July.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 1, KMD predicted that most parts of the country will be generally dry and sunny during the month.

"Kenya Meteorological Service Authority indicates that this July 2026, several parts of the country will be generally dry and sunny," read the forecast in part.

However, the department said intermittent cool and cloudy conditions accompanied by light rains are expected to prevail in counties in the Central Highlands and Nairobi area.

Counties in the Southeastern lowlands, Western Kenya and Central Rift Valley will also experience the intermittent cool and cloudy conditions.

The weatherman also predicted below-average rainfall in the Highlands west of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Central and Southern Rift Valley during the month.

"Counties in the Highlands west of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Central and Southern Rift Valley are likely to receive below average rainfall," KMD stated.

Further, the Met Department announced that the northwestern region is likely to remain generally dry in July, with a few areas bordering Uganda and South Sudan experiencing occasional rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Coastal region is expected to receive near to above average rainfall.