Editor's Review The Kenyan Embassy in Seoul has announced scholarship opportunities for Kenyan students studying in South Korea under the Woojung Education and Culture Foundation for the 2026 Fall Semester.

The Kenyan Embassy in Seoul has announced scholarship opportunities for Kenyan students studying in South Korea under the Woojung Education and Culture Foundation for the 2026 Fall Semester.

In an update on Friday, July 3, the embassy invited eligible students currently enrolled in South Korean universities to submit their applications before the deadline of Friday, July 10.

"The Embassy wishes to inform you that the Woojung Education and Culture Foundation is offering scholarships to Kenyan students enrolled in universities in the Republic of Korea for the 2026 Fall Semester," the embassy said.

According to the embassy, the scholarship is open to foreign students studying in South Korea who require financial assistance for tuition fees.

Applicants must be formally enrolled in undergraduate or graduate coursework at a university in the Republic of Korea.

Students enrolled only in language courses or research semesters are not eligible.

The scholarship is also limited to students who are still within the eligible period of study.

Undergraduate students at four-year universities can apply during their first eight semesters, while master's students are eligible during their first four semesters.

PhD students can apply during their first six semesters, and students enrolled in joint master's and PhD programmes may apply during their first eight semesters.

In addition, applicants must have attained an academic score of at least 80 points, equivalent to a grade B or higher.

However, the embassy noted that students experiencing financial difficulties may still be considered.

File image of the Kenyan Embassy in Seoul

Applicants must also have completed at least one semester at a four-year Korean university and be enrolled as full-time students.

Other eligibility requirements include demonstrating good conduct and not receiving any government scholarship or any other scholarship.

Students who have previously benefited from scholarships awarded through the Embassy's recommendation are not eligible.

The embassy further instructed applicants that all application documents must be completed in Korean and submitted through the Embassy.

Applicants are required to submit a completed application form accompanied by one portrait photograph, with the form filled out in Korean.

They must also provide a recommendation letter from a professor or dean completed in Korean, a Certificate of Admission, an original Certificate of Enrollment, an original academic transcript, a one-page self-introduction written in Korean, a study plan completed in Korean, and a copy of a bank account showing the account number.

Applications are to be sent via email to [email protected]

This comes weeks after the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) announced a new scholarship programme for highly qualified graduates from Kenya and other countries seeking to pursue a Master's degree in STEM fields at universities in Germany.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 9, the German Embassy in Kenya said the scholarship will support successful applicants by providing funding for tuition-free programmes and a range of additional benefits.

DAAD said the initiative is designed to help talented students advance their academic and professional careers in innovation-driven disciplines.

"The scholarship programme is aimed at high-achieving students from developing and emerging countries who would like to complete a Master’s degree in the STEM subjects at a German university.

"The scholarship offers the opportunity to continue their academic and professional career in innovation-driving STEM fields in Germany with a Master’s degree in mathematics, computer science, natural sciences and engineering," the statement read.

According to the programme guidelines, applicants must have completed a first university degree recognised in Germany, such as a Bachelor's degree, by the application deadline.

However, candidates who already hold a Master's degree by the application deadline are not eligible to apply.

The funding is available for full-time, on-campus Master's degree programmes at state or state-recognised universities in Germany.

Eligible courses must fall within the STEM disciplines of mathematics, computer science, natural sciences or engineering.