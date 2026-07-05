Editor's Review The National Police Service (NPS) has issued an update on investigations into a viral video showing an attack on a Linda Mwananchi convoy in Keumbu, Kisii County.

The National Police Service (NPS) has issued an update on investigations into a viral video showing an attack on a convoy of motor vehicles, confirming that several suspects have already been arrested.

In a statement on Saturday, July 4, the service said the circulating footage had been subjected to detailed analysis, which helped establish the location and circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Further analysis has established that the incident occurred along the Kisii-Keroka road on Friday, 3rd July 2026, and targeted a political group present in the area," the statement read.

NPS added that officers from multiple units responded promptly after identifying those suspected to have participated in the attack.

"In response, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kisii Central, and Keumbu Police Station moved swiftly and arrested three suspects, who are currently in custody," the statement added.

The three suspects have been identified as Allan Masese Onyambu, Godfrey Bosire Mokaya, and Stanley Okeyo.

File image of a damaged Linda Mwananchi vehicle

The NPS also confirmed that investigations remain active and that detectives are working to identify and arrest additional individuals believed to have taken part in the incident.

"A more detailed analysis of the video, alongside wider investigative efforts, is underway with a view to making further arrests.

"The NPS strongly condemns the events depicted. Political intolerance, in whatever form, is unacceptable and will be rigorously pursued through the criminal justice system," the statement further read.

NPS further announced that the Inspector General has ordered an internal assessment to determine whether there were any operational shortcomings in the police response and to ensure appropriate action is taken where necessary.

"The Inspector General of the National Police Service (IG-NPS) has directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to expedite its assessment of all aspects of the violence, identify any operational gaps that may have contributed to the incident, and take appropriate action within the broader context of the attack. IAU officers are already on the ground in the affected area," the statement concluded.

This comes a day after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna spoke on the attack, maintaining that the Linda Mwananchi Tour in Kisii was successful.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, Sifuna intimated that the Linda Mwananchi convoy was pelted with stones by residents in Keumbu.

"We met the women at Mosocho, and when we were done, we headed to Kisii Town. He was pelted with stones at Keumbu, but we wound up the tour in Keroka. I don't know how else you would define a good day," he wrote.

On his part, Siaya Governor James Orengo condemned the attack and accused the police of escorting the goons who staged the attack.

Moments before the attack, Orengo had warned his Kisii counterpart, Simba Arati, against instituting chaos in the county.

"Nataka kuambia Arati, mimi ndio headquarter ya fujo. Mimi ndio nilimfuna Arati tukiwa na Babu lakini kwa sasa akijaribu kuleta fujo hapa Kisii, tutaonana mundu khu mundu," he declared.