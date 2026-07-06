Editor's Review The National Youth Council (NYC) has addressed reports claiming it called for the resignation of Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs following the shooting of Cecil Ouma.

The National Youth Council (NYC) has dismissed reports claiming it called for the resignation of Youth Affairs and Creative Economy Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs following the shooting of youth mobiliser Cecil Ouma.

In a statement on Monday, July 6, the council said it had noted media reports circulating on mainstream and digital platforms linking it to demands for the PS's removal, insisting that the claims are false and do not represent the council's official position.

"We wish to categorically state that the National Youth Council is not a party to these allegations, nor have we sanctioned any calls for the removal of the Principal Secretary," the statement read.

NYC noted that it remains politically neutral and focused solely on its mandate of serving young people across the country.

"These reports are inconsistent with our mandate and do not reflect the position of this institution. We remain a non-partisan entity dedicated to the empowerment and welfare of all Kenyan youth," the statement added.

The council also stressed that any concerns involving public officials should be handled through lawful channels rather than public campaigns.

"As a responsible State Corporation, we respect the rule of law and the due process afforded to all public officers. We believe that any grievances or accusations regarding the conduct of a public official should follow the established legal and procedural frameworks," the statement further read.

File image of Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs

NYC maintained that it neither has the legal authority nor the intention to demand the resignation of the Youth Affairs Principal Secretary.

"NYC has no authority to demand the resignation of the Principal Secretary, nor do we intend to venture into matters that fall outside our statutory mandate," the statement noted.

The council also expressed concern over what it described as inaccurate reporting, saying the published claims had unfairly associated the institution with a position it never took.

It urged journalists and media organisations to verify information before publishing stories, saying inaccurate reports can damage the reputation of public institutions and their officials.

"While we acknowledge the critical role the media plays in informing the public and holding leaders accountable, we are deeply concerned by the publication of what are outright false and unsubstantiated allegations.

"We therefore urge media houses to exercise greater diligence in verifying facts before publication. We respectfully ask the involved outlets to desist from spreading misinformation particularly when it touches on the reputation of public institutions and their officers," the statement concluded.

This development comes days after Fikirini recorded a statement with the police following Ouma's death.

Speaking on Thursday, July 2, he issued an apology to the family, stating that he is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life that occurred following the incident involving his security detail.

Fikirini confirmed that his office would cooperate with the law enforcement agencies in the investigations into Ouma's passing.

"The circumstances around Cecil's death remain distressing and are the subject of an active investigation. I believe no family should have to endure such a tragic loss. No youth should have their life end the way Cecil's did.

"My commitment is that I will continue to make myself available for any investigations about this tragic death," he stated.

Fikirini confirmed that the investigating officers had summoned him to record a statement about Ouma's death.

"I have responded to an invitation by the investigating agencies to record my statement as to what really transpired. Already, seven people, including three from my office, have been summoned and shared their side of the story," he disclosed.