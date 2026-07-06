Editor's Review Gachagua has laughed off President William Ruto's claim that he could 'conquer' the Mount Kenya region without a helping hand.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has laughed off President William Ruto's claim that he could 'conquer' the Mount Kenya region without a helping hand.

Speaking on Monday, July 6, Gachagua rubbished Ruto's bold statement as overconfident and reminded him that it was retired President Uhuru Kenyatta who not only introduced him to the region but also provided him with a soft landing.

"You claim that you carved your way into the Mountain, yet we all know that Uhuru was the one who brought you here and told us you were a good person. You used the opportunity to charm the people, but before Uhuru left office, he warned us against you," he stated.

The ex-DP acknowledged that while Ruto became shrewd and managed to cultivate a relationship with the people, it was built on lies, and the locals had an awakening.

"When you want to lie to people, don't come to the Mountain. You lied to us enough using the Bible, but these days we are keen; when someone tells us 'Praise God' we first assess them before we reply 'Amen'," he added.

A file photo of ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua



Gachagua claimed that he was the one who sanitised Ruto's image in the region after Uhuru's warning planted seeds of doubt among the people about voting for the Head of State in 2022.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party Leader accused his former Boss of betraying the people and vowed to lead the campaign against him.

He added that no matter how much the Commander in Chief splashed in the region to woo voters, the people would not return him to the seat.

Gachagua told Ruto that UDA's victories in the Mount Kenya region by-elections did not mean that he would win the 2027 General Elections.

His rebattle came after the President said that a one-term Member of Parliament could not teach him about politics.

"People are saying they sought votes for me. We will change Kenya through development and projects. A former one-term MP is threatening to teach me politics. I have been around for a long time," he said.

He maintained that he could run his re-election campaign without Gachagua's support.