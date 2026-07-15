Editor's Review Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has called for a statement on the implementation of the government's compensation and reparations programme for protest victims.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has called for a statement on the implementation of the government's compensation and reparations programme for victims of protest-related violence and enforced disappearances.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 14, the senator asked the Standing Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights to explain how the compensation fund is being administered.

While acknowledging the government's decision to allocate Ksh2 billion towards compensating affected families, Osotsi questioned whether the programme was being managed fairly and whether all deserving victims would benefit.

"While the recent allocation of Ksh2 billion has offered hope to affected families, many continue to grapple with loss, trauma and uncertainty. Concerns have been raised about transparency, accountability and whether the programme will adequately address the plight of all victims, underscoring the need for clarity and justice in its implementation," he submitted.

Osotsi also urged the Justice Committee to explain the criteria being used to identify beneficiaries of the compensation programme.

He requested details on the verification process, the categories of victims eligible for compensation, the number of claims received, and the timelines for disbursing the funds.

In addition, Osotsi sought an update on the status of compensation and other forms of support for the families of those killed, people injured during the demonstrations, and victims of torture and other human rights abuses.

He said the committee should also clarify measures being taken to address the victims' medical, psychological, legal and socio-economic needs.

File image of Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi

Osotsi further pressed the committee to provide information on efforts to trace missing persons linked to the demonstrations, the progress of investigations into enforced disappearances, and the support being offered to affected families while investigations continue.

"The Committee should provide this House with details on accountability measures, including investigations, prosecutions and disciplinary action against those implicated in unlawful killings, torture and other human rights violations and enforced disappearances," he sought.

He added,

"As well as the steps being taken by the Government to prevent future violations during public demonstrations, including reforms, oversight mechanisms, and implementation of recommendations from the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and other relevant bodies."

This comes two weeks after the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations, Including from Demonstrations and Public Protests, confirmed that 157 victims will benefit from the second phase of compensation.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, Makau Mutua said the government has disbursed a total of Ksh225.4 million to compensate claims that were fully processed.

Mutua revealed that the 157 claims included 100 injuries and 57 fatalities and are part of more than 400 received in the last two weeks.

He added that every approved claim has undergone the strictest scrutiny to verify and authenticate eligibility.

Families of the 57 victims who died will each receive Ksh3 million, while 19 victims who were severely injured will be paid Ksh1 million each.

The panel also confirmed that 57 Kenyans sustained 57 moderate injuries while 18 others sustained minor injuries. The government will pay victims Ksh500,000 and Ksh 50,000 respectively for victims in the aforementioned categories.

On the other hand, six victims who were subjected to aggravated sexual offences will be compensated Ksh6 million per person.

"To date, 505 victims have been compensated, with total disbursements of Ksh674,100,000. This number includes Ksh 448,700,000 disbursed in the initial phase. This translates to 56 percent of all received and processed claims. The Panel has also received confirmation of disbursement from many victims," the statement read in part.