Editor's Review The construction and upgrade of Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret has continued to make steady progress as Kenya intensifies preparations to co-host the 2027 AFCON.

The construction and upgrade of Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret has continued to make steady progress as Kenya intensifies preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In an update on Wednesday, July 15, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said preparations for the 2027 AFCON were gaining momentum, with the ongoing works at Kipchoge Keino Stadium playing a crucial role in Kenya's plans for the tournament.

"Preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) continue to gather momentum, with the ongoing upgrade of Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret positioning the facility as a key training base and alternative match venue for the continental tournament," he wrote.

File image of the Kipchoge Keino Stadium

Omollo added that beyond hosting football, the project demonstrates the government's broader commitment to investing in sports infrastructure to nurture talent and drive economic development.

"The project also reinforces the Government's investment in sports infrastructure as a catalyst for talent development, economic growth and international competitiveness," he added.

File image of the Kipchoge Keino Stadium

According to Omollo, construction has reached an advanced stage, with major structural works, roofing, seating terraces and other supporting facilities steadily moving towards completion.

He noted that the project has also created employment opportunities while boosting businesses in Eldoret and across the wider North Rift region.

"Construction has advanced significantly, with major structural works, roofing, seating terraces and supporting facilities progressing towards completion. The project is also creating jobs and stimulating business activities across Eldoret and the wider North Rift region," he further said.

File image of the Kipchoge Keino Stadium

Omollo noted that the upgraded stadium will have a capacity of 15,000 spectators and will meet Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards through the installation of modern sporting infrastructure.

He said the improvements will further cement Eldoret's reputation as a global athletics hub while positioning it as a destination for international sporting events.

"The upgraded 15,000-seat stadium features CAF-compliant infrastructure, including floodlights, modern media facilities and international-standard changing rooms, strengthening Eldoret's standing as a global athletics hub and an emerging destination for international sporting events," he concluded.

File image of the Kipchoge Keino Stadium

Meanwhile, the construction of the 10,000-seater Thika Stadium is steadily progressing, with the national government highlighting the project as one of Kenya's flagship investments in modern sports infrastructure.

In an update on Wednesday, July 8, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi said the project is taking shape beyond the visible construction activity.

"We are witnessing the true transforming of an ambitious vision into a landmark sporting facility that will inspire generations of athletes across Thika, wider Kiambu County and Kenya at large," he wrote.

Mwangi said the stadium will feature facilities built to international standards, including a FIFA-compliant football pitch, an athletics track, and modern spectator amenities.

"Featuring a FIFA-standard football pitch, an eight-lane tartan athletics track, a modern VIP pavilion, well-equipped changing rooms, expansive covered spectator stands, and other world-class amenities, the stadium is set to redefine the sporting experience while positioning Kiambu County among Kenya's leading destinations for sports and recreation," he added.

Mwangi added that the venue is being developed to accommodate top-level competitions and training camps, enabling the region to attract major sporting events.

"Designed to host premier local and international competitions, training camps, and other major sporting events, Thika Stadium will significantly enhance the region's capacity to attract high-profile tournaments, stimulate sports tourism, and establish Thika as a vibrant hub for sporting excellence," he further said.

Mwangi also noted that the construction phase has already generated employment for hundreds of local youths, providing income and economic benefits to communities surrounding the project.

"During construction alone, the project has created employment for hundreds of local youths, delivering meaningful economic benefits to surrounding communities," he concluded.