Editor's Review Students who have been placed in the 43 public universities across the country can now apply for government scholarships through the Universities Fund.

Students who have been placed in the 43 public universities across the country can now apply for government scholarships through the Universities Fund under the Higher Education Financing (HEF) programme.

In a notice on Friday, July 17, the Universities Fund urged all eligible students to submit their scholarship applications through the HEF Portal.

The fund encouraged students not to delay their applications, urging them to begin the process as soon as possible to improve their chances of accessing financial support for their studies.

"Don't wait until the deadline. Start your application today and take the next step towards achieving your academic goals," the notice read.

According to the Universities Fund, students placed in the following 43 public universities are eligible for the Government Scholarship.

The eligible public chartered universities are University of Nairobi, Moi University, Kenyatta University, Egerton University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Maseno University, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, and Dedan Kimathi University of Technology.

Others include Chuka University, Technical University of Kenya, Technical University of Mombasa, Pwani University, Kisii University, University of Eldoret, Maasai Mara University, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology, Laikipia University, and South Eastern Kenya University.

Those placed in Meru University of Science and Technology, Multimedia University of Kenya, University of Kabianga, Karatina University, Kibabii University, Rongo University, The Co-operative University of Kenya, Taita Taveta University, Murang'a University of Technology, and University of Embu are also eligible.

Others are Machakos University, Kirinyaga University, Garissa University, Alupe University, Kaimosi Friends University, Tom Mboya University, Tharaka University and Bomet University.

File image of the Kenyatta University gate

The Open University of Kenya is the only specialised public degree-awarding university whose students are eligible for the scholarship programme.

Students admitted to the public university constituent colleges are also eligible.

These institutions include Turkana University College, Koitaleel Samoei University College, Mama Ngina University College, Nyandarua University College, Kabarnet University College and Makueni University College.

This comes a week after the Ministry of Education announced the completion of the 2026/2027 university and college placement exercise.

The placement cycle, conducted by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS), saw nearly 294,000 students securing admission to various institutions across the country.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 8, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba noted that the centralized placement system has recorded remarkable growth since its introduction.

"I am pleased to announce that the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service has completed the 2026/2027 Placement Cycle of students to universities and colleges.

"Since 2014 when we began centralized placement under the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service, there has been significant growth and advancement in the placement sphere," he said.

Ogamba highlighted the increase in placements by comparing the inaugural exercise with the current cycle, saying the number of students admitted has more than quadrupled.

"To illustrate the growth, during its first ever placement in June 2014, KUCCPS placed only 72,338 students to universities and colleges, compared to 293,869 students who are being placed today," he added.

According to the placement results, 202,133 students secured admission to degree programmes, while 28,246 were placed at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

Another 500 students joined Diploma in Law (Paralegal) programmes, 765 secured admission to Kenya Utalii College, and 875 were placed in secondary Teacher Training College (TTC) programmes.

The ministry also disclosed that 8,915 candidates who qualified for degree programmes opted instead to pursue Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses.