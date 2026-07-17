Editor's Review The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has warned prospective students and members of the public against fraudsters circulating fake admission letters.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has warned prospective students and members of the public against fraudsters circulating fake admission letters.

In a notice on Friday, July 17, the institution flagged a forged circular purporting to provide information on admission letter replacements, course changes, transfers and deferment of studies.

The document falsely claims that the admission processes are being handled through specific phone numbers allegedly belonging to the Head of Admissions.

KMTC cautioned that conmen are taking advantage of eager applicants by posing as college officials and offering admission services through unofficial channels.

"Conmen are on the loose, trying to swindle unsuspecting members of the public by promising to secure admission to KMTC," the institution said.

KMTC noted that the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) portal for the September 2026 intake has not yet been opened, meaning no admissions are currently being processed.

"Please note that the KUCCPS portal for the September 2026 intake is still closed. We will notify you through the official KMTC and KUCCPS communication channels once they open," KMTC stated.

File image of KMTC CEO Kelly Oluoch

KMTC further warned that anyone claiming to issue admission letters at this stage is engaging in fraud.

"Anyone claiming to issue you with an admission letter at this stage is conning you," the institution further said.

KMTC advised prospective students to avoid sending money to individuals claiming they can influence admissions, stressing that all official communication will be made through recognized KMTC and KUCCPS channels.

"Do not waste your money. It could help you buy something valuable. Stay alert. Trust official KMTC and KUCCPS communication channels only," the institution added.

This comes days after the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has cautioned the public against a fake notice circulating on social media claiming to announce the opening date for Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) first-time and subsequent loan applications for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The fraudulent notice, dated June 28, falsely states that KMTC students would be able to apply for HELB loans starting July 15.

It also includes contact details that HELB says are not associated with the agency.

In response, HELB dismissed the document as fake, urging students and members of the public not to rely on the information it contains.

"The KMTC loan application notice circulating online is FAKE and was not issued by HELB. Always verify all communication through HELB’s official channels only," the board said.

HELB further warned that one of the phone numbers listed in the fake notice does not belong to the board and should not be used for enquiries.

"Please note: 0711 052 400 does NOT belong to HELB. Do not use this number for any HELB enquiries or services. Stay vigilant. Verify before you trust," the board added.