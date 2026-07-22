Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Alego Usonga Affordable Housing Project in Siaya County.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Alego Usonga Affordable Housing Project in Siaya County.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 22, PS Omollo said the construction of the project, which was launched in April 2024, is currently at the superstructure stage.

File image of the Alego Usonga Affordable Housing Project.

“Construction has now reached the superstructure stage, with the reinforced concrete framework of the buildings fully in place,” read part of the statement.

PS Omollo noted that the project is expected to deliver 882 housing units across six high-rise blocks, comprising social, affordable and market-rate housing to serve different income groups.

The project also includes a nursery school, a community clubhouse and a commercial centre with 18 stalls, creating a well-planned and inclusive living environment.

File image of the Alego Usonga Affordable Housing Project.

The Interior PS also highlighted that the Alego Usonga Affordable Housing Project is already creating jobs directly and indirectly for the locals.

According to PS Omollo, the project is stimulating local enterprise, enhancing skills and putting money into the hands of ordinary Kenyans.

“The project is a major source of jobs and income for local residents. Hundreds of workers have been engaged directly on site, while many others are benefiting through the supply of materials, transport, food services and other support businesses,” PS Omollo added.

File image of the Alego Usonga Affordable Housing Project.

This comes a day after PS Omollo announced that the government has commenced the second phase of the Bahati Affordable Housing Project in Nakuru County, with the development set to add 1,218 modern housing units.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 21, Omollo said the success of affordable housing projects across the country had strengthened the government’s resolve to expand access to decent and affordable housing.

"The success of Affordable Housing Projects across the country has reinforced the Government's commitment to expanding access to decent and affordable homes, informing the rollout of Phase 2 of the Bahati Affordable Housing Project in Nakuru County," he wrote.

File image of the Alego Usonga Affordable Housing Project.

Omollo said the second phase would significantly increase the number of available housing units in the area, building on the achievements recorded during the first phase of the project.

"Building on the achievements of Phase 1, which delivered 220 housing units, the second phase is adding 1,218 modern homes, further advancing the Government's agenda of improving living standards while creating inclusive and sustainable urban communities," he added.