Editor's Review The Linda Mwananchi Movement raised Ksh519,144 in contributions from Kenyans on Tuesday, July 21.

The Linda Mwananchi Movement raised Ksh519,144 in contributions from Kenyans on Tuesday, July 21.

In a post, the movement revealed that 9,419 Kenyans made contributions to the initiative by the end of Tuesday.

According to Linda Mwananchi, the average contribution was Ksh55, with the highest individual contributing Ksh5,000 while the lowest amount donated was Ksh1.

“Ever since Senator Edwin Sifuna appeared on the morning show, Kenyans of goodwill have come through. Thank you so much,” Linda Mwananchi wrote.

The donations come after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna unveiled the Linda Mwananchi paybill number and urged Kenyans of goodwill to support the initiative.

File image of Edwin Sifuna.

“The Paybill number is 3033049. You will see 'E. Sifuna' as the account name. Send me those Ksh 10 contributions, and I will later announce how much we have raised," Sifuna said.

At the same time, Sifuna slammed COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli over remarks that he is the only one who can mobilize the resources to support his political ambitions.

The Nairobi Senator said he would rather receive small contributions from Kenyans than accept Ksh1 billion from the trade unionist.

“Atwoli is now saying he is the one with Ksh1 billion that he can give me. I don't need your money.

“Please let ordinary Kenyans continue contributing through our Paybill, just as they have been doing,” Sifuna said.

He went on to say that his generation of politicians wants to pursue politics differently by relying on public support rather than wealthy political benefactors.

“We are a different generation of leaders, and we are going to do this politics differently. I would rather be indebted to 10 million Kenyans because they gave me 10 shillings each than to one person who gave me Ksh1 billion,” he stated.

Further, Senator Sifuna argued that accepting financial support from a single financier creates room for corruption.