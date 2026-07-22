Editor's Review The Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) has issued a warning to tourists against engaging unlicensed tourism enterprises as Kenya enters the peak tourism season.

The Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) has issued a warning to tourists against engaging unlicensed tourism enterprises as Kenya enters the peak tourism season.

In a statement shared on Wednesday, July 22, the authority urged all players in the tourism sector to confirm that their business partners hold valid TRA licences before making payments, referrals or entering into commercial arrangements.

"As Kenya enters the peak tourism season, the Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) reminds stakeholders and the public to engage only tourism enterprises holding a valid TRA licence," the statement read.

TRA said the requirement applies to a wide range of tourism businesses, including accommodation facilities, tour operators, travel agents, online travel platforms, destination management companies and tourist transport operators.

"All tourism enterprises; including accommodation facilities, tour operators, travel agents, online travel platforms, destination management companies and tourist transport operators; must verify the licensing status of their business partners before making payments, referrals or entering into commercial arrangements," the statement added.

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TRA specifically warned licensed tourism enterprises against paying commissions, referral fees, incentives or any other form of remuneration to individuals or entities required to hold a licence under the Tourism Act, 2011, unless they have a valid TRA licence.

"In particular, no TRA-licensed tourism enterprise should pay commissions, referral fees, incentives or any other form of remuneration to a person or entity required to be licensed under the Tourism Act, 2011, unless that person or entity holds a valid TRA licence," the statement further read.

TRA advised licensed tourism enterprises, tourists and members of the public to demand a valid licence before making any commission or referral payment, confirm that the licence is current and matches the enterprise presenting it, and avoid commercial arrangements with unlicensed tourism businesses.

The authority also urged stakeholders and the public to report suspected unlicensed tourism operations.

"Operating or conducting business with unlicensed tourism enterprises violates applicable tourism laws and may attract regulatory action.

"Such operations undermine compliant businesses, expose visitors and enterprises to fraud and substandard services, and damage Kenya's reputation as a safe and high-quality tourism destination," the statement noted.

File image of tourists at the Maasai Mara National Reserve

TRA further called on stakeholders to seek clarification from the Authority whenever they have doubts about the validity of a tourism licence.

"Where there is any doubt about the validity of a licence, stakeholders should contact the Tourism Regulatory Authority for verification and further guidance via https://tra.go.ke/ and https://verify.tra.go.ke/," the statement concluded.

This comes days after the State Department for Tourism has defended Kenya’s tourism sector following remarks by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua urging foreign tourists and investors to avoid the country over alleged insecurity incidents.

Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok criticised the remarks, saying they could undermine the government’s ongoing efforts to improve Kenya’s international image through branding, marketing and destination promotion.

The department said Kenya’s tourism sector had recorded significant growth, welcoming approximately 2.7 million international visitors last year, with the government targeting five million international arrivals by 2028.

It described tourism as a major pillar of the economy, contributing close to 10 per cent of Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product and injecting about Ksh1.7 trillion into the economy in the past year.

According to the State Department, the sector also supports nearly two million jobs, both directly and indirectly, across hospitality, transport, tour operations, cultural enterprises and conservation initiatives.

It warned that negative statements that undermine confidence in Kenya’s safety and attractiveness could put businesses, jobs and the livelihoods of millions of Kenyans at risk.

The department further stressed that the global tourism industry is highly sensitive to perceptions of safety and stability, arguing that alarmist or unverified claims can damage a country’s reputation and undo years of efforts to build confidence among international visitors and investors.

It said Kenya had worked to establish itself as a leading tourism destination known for its wildlife, landscapes, culture and hospitality.

The government urged political leaders to treat tourism as a national economic asset and keep the sector separate from political disputes.

It noted that any decline in visitor confidence would have a direct impact on ordinary Kenyans whose businesses, jobs and incomes depend on tourism.

The State Department called on leaders with concerns about the sector to raise them responsibly and in a manner that supports solutions and protects national interests.

It also encouraged tourists and investors to continue choosing Kenya as a destination for leisure, business, investment and adventure.

"We encourage tourists and investors to continue choosing Kenya with confidence as a destination for leisure, business, investment, and adventure," the statement read in part.