Editor's Review KMTC has announced that applications for its September 2026 intake are now open, giving prospective students an opportunity to apply for various programmes offered by the institution.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has announced that applications for its September 2026 intake are now open, giving prospective students an opportunity to apply for various programmes offered by the institution.

In an announcement on Wednesday, July 22, the institution said applications for pre-service programmes are being processed through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) Student Portal.

KMTC has set August 11 as the deadline for applications for the September 2026 intake.

Applicants seeking admission to pre-service programmes can apply through the KUCCPS Student Portal.

Applications for in-service and upgrading programmes are being handled separately through the KMTC Admissions Portal.

File image of KMTC headquarters

This comes days after KUCCPS announced the opening of a fresh application window for degree programmes, giving eligible Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates another opportunity to secure university placement.

In an update on Monday, July 20, the service said the application exercise targets Kenyan citizens from the KCSE 2022, 2023 and 2024 cohorts who meet the eligibility criteria but have not previously benefited from KUCCPS placement to degree programmes.

According to KUCCPS, applicants must have attained a minimum mean grade of C+ (plus), qualifying them for degree programmes, and must also meet the specific subject requirements for the course they wish to pursue.

The placement service noted that the application window is only open to candidates who have not previously been placed by KUCCPS.

However, an exception has been made for applicants who were earlier placed in Teachers Training Colleges (TTCs), the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) and the Kenya School of Law (KSL), allowing them to apply for degree programmes through the current application exercise.