Editor's Review Ole Spit also condemned the incident during the Ol Kalou by-election where armed men stormed the town and caused havoc.

Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has demanded action, rather than words, from the government in addressing the issue of goons in the country.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 22, Ole Sapit raised concerns about the prevalence of goons and questioned whether they or the police were in charge of security.

He called on the law enforcement officers to treat their mandate to ensure the safety and security of Kenyans with the seriousness it deserves.

"This will still be the demand Kenyans are making; that this culture must come to an end. That action and justice must be demonstrated by those who are supposed to take care of law and order.

"The question I now ask is who is now in charge of law and order in Kenya, is it the goons or the police?" Ole Sapit posed.

A file photo of Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit



The Archbishop also condemned the goons' attack at the All Saints' Cathedral Church in Nairobi. He noted that the incident should have pushed the police to deal with the goons' issue, but the situation had even become worse.

Ole Sapit further addressed the lawlessness witnessed in Ol Kalou during the recently concluded by-election, where masked, armed men wreaked terror on the locals.

"Even after the attack on the Cathedral, the issue of goons has not diminished; it has heightened to another level. We can now see that in broad daylight, people in Prados, Subarus and Nissan X-Trails move around, and the display of everyone caused chaos," he stated.

His sentiments came a day after President William Ruto directed security agencies to put an end to criminality and lawlessness in the country caused by goons and gangs for hire.

Ruto stated that all Kenyans had agreed that the issue had gone out of hand. However, he told the police to follow the Constitution and the rule of law.

"We really have to have a conversation: criminality, the rule of law and the security of our country. It cannot be the case, and there cannot be any defence for criminality and the rule of law."

"Now that we have a consensus, our security agencies must do their job within the law and stop criminality," he stated.