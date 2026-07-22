Editor's Review Homicide detectives have arrested the prime suspect linked to the brutal murder of Edgar Mokua, a lecturer at the Technical University of Kenya (TUK).

Homicide detectives have arrested the prime suspect linked to the brutal murder of Edgar Mokua, a lecturer at the Technical University of Kenya (TUK), whose body was discovered after he mysteriously disappeared from his Lavington home.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 22, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Mokua was last seen leaving his home in Lavington on July 6 before his relatives reported him missing after they failed to establish his whereabouts.

"Mokua was last seen on July 6, 2026, when he left his residence at Princes Park, Lavington, at around 4:20 p.m. and never returned. Concerned relatives reported him missing at Muthangari Police Station after efforts to trace him proved futile," the statement read.

According to the DCI, five days after Mokua disappeared, his body was found at the City Mortuary after it had been taken there by police officers who recovered it near Woodcreek Academy.

The circumstances surrounding the case led to its takeover by homicide detectives, who began investigating the sequence of events that resulted in the lecturer's death.

"The case's complexity prompted a swift takeover by homicide detectives, and preliminary investigations revealed a series of events leading to Mokua's demise," the statement added.

Investigators established that on the night Mokua disappeared, he had spent several hours at Kettle Club in Lavington in the company of two men and a woman.

The group later moved to Ibiza Club at Lavington Mall, but Mokua's companions eventually left him behind, after which he was not seen again.

His body was later found dumped near Woodcreek Academy.

File image of the vehicle linked to the murder

The detectives then turned to forensic intelligence to identify the vehicle believed to have been used to transport and dump Mokua's body at the scene.

"Thanks to forensic intelligence, investigators established that a grey Toyota Ractis with the registration number KBZ 002R was the vehicle responsible for dropping Mokua's body at the scene before speeding away," the statement continued.

After identifying the vehicle, detectives launched a manhunt for its owner and used forensic trails to trace and arrest the suspect in Ruiru.

"A manhunt for the suspect was immediately initiated, and through forensic trails, detectives managed to arrest Richard Gikuhe Mbugua within Ruiru Blue Estate, the owner of the Toyota Ractis, and recovered the motor vehicle at Murera Farm within Juja," the statement further read.

Mbugua is currently in police custody as detectives process him ahead of his arraignment while investigations into the murder continue.

The Toyota Ractis has also been impounded and is being held as an exhibit as investigators work to establish the full circumstances surrounding Mokua's death.

This comes days after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko announced a Ksh200,000 reward for information that could help locate three men who reportedly went missing in June.

In a statement on Saturday, July 18, Sonko identified the missing men as Michael Oloo Osoro, Evans Otieno Omondi, and Macmillan Kiarie Mugo, and appealed to members of the public with credible information to come forward.

"I am appealing to anyone with credible information on the whereabouts of Michael Oloo Osoro, Evans Otieno Omondi, and Macmillan Kiarie Mugo, who disappeared in June.

"I am offering a Ksh200,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of any of them. Your identity will remain strictly confidential," the statement read.

Sonko also appealed to the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to clarify whether the three men could be in lawful custody, urging that their families be informed if that is the case.

"I also appeal to the Inspector General of Police and all security agencies: if these young men are in lawful custody, kindly inform their families. If they are suspected of any offence, let them be taken to court as required by the Constitution," the statement added.