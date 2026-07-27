Editor's Review A foreign national has been arrested after a K9 detection dog helped Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) officers uncover heroin concealed in a bag at the Isebania One Stop Border Post.

A foreign national has been arrested after a K9 detection dog helped Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) officers uncover heroin concealed in a bag at the Isebania One Stop Border Post (OSBP) in Migori County.

In a statement on Sunday, July 26, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, identified as a 29-year-old Taiwanese national, Wang Hsiang-hui, was arrested while entering Kenya from neighbouring Tanzania after a routine security check led to the discovery of a suspicious package.

The agency said the arrest followed the intervention of K9 officers and alert ANU detectives, who stopped the suspected attempt to smuggle narcotics into the country.

"An attempt by a foreign national to slip narcotics into Kenya came to a halt at the Isebania One Stop Border Post (OSBP) in Migori County, thanks to K9 officers and alert Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) sleuths.

"Wang Hsiang-hui, a 29-year-old Taiwanese national, was making his entry into the country from neighbouring Tanzania, blissfully unaware that Kenya's border security apparatus leaves zero room for drug cartels," the statement read.

According to the DCI, the detection dog reacted to a bag during the security check, prompting officers to conduct further investigations.

"His journey hit a dead end during a routine security check when a vigilant detection dog caught a whiff of trouble, freezing beside a bag and signalling a positive hit on a suspicious package concealed inside," the statement added.

File image of the suspect

Responding swiftly, ANU detectives conducted a meticulous search of the bag after the K9 officer signalled a positive hit.

"Concealed inside were 26 carefully wrapped capsules containing a brown powdery substance weighing approximately 18.26 grams. Preliminary field tests positively identified the substance as heroin," the statement further read.

According to the DCI, the suspect was subsequently arrested and the seized narcotics secured as exhibits as police began processing the case ahead of court proceedings.

"The suspect was arrested on the spot and is currently cooling his heels in police custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment. The seized narcotics have been secured as exhibits," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after two suspects were arrested after detectives intercepted a trailer transporting a large consignment of cannabis valued at approximately Ksh24.7 million in Voi.

In a statement on Friday, July 10, the DCI said officers from its Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), working alongside police officers from Voi Police Station, acted on intelligence that led to the seizure of the drugs and the arrest of the two men.

"Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) have intercepted a trailer ferrying a massive consignment of cannabis worth approximately Ksh24.7 million in Voi, arresting two suspects in the process," the statement read.

According to the DCI, the operation involved officers from the ANU units in Mombasa and Voi, who collaborated with police from Voi Police Station to stop a Scania truck pulling a trailer within Voi Township.

What initially appeared to be a routine cargo inspection soon turned into a significant narcotics seizure.

According to DCI, a search of the trailer led to the discovery of 11 gunny bags containing cannabis weighing a combined 825 kilograms, according to investigators.

The truck driver, identified as Fredrick Otieno Ogode, and his alleged accomplice, Edwin Ochieng Otieno, were arrested at the scene.