Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the construction of the Taifa Gas LPG Terminal at the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Mombasa.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the construction of the Taifa Gas LPG Terminal at the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Mombasa.

In a statement on Monday, July 27, PS Omollo said the construction of the storage tanks is complete, and testing is underway.

Omollo also noted that the installation of pipelines, electrical systems and instrumentation at the terminal is ongoing.

File image of the Taifa Gas LPG Terminal in Mombasa County.

“Construction of the storage tanks is complete, with testing underway, while installation of pipelines, electrical systems and instrumentation is advancing steadily,” read the statement in part.

President William Ruto launched the construction of the Taifa Gas LPG terminal in February 2023.

The facility is developed on a 30-acre site approximately four kilometers from the Port of Mombasa.

File image of the Taifa Gas LPG Terminal in Mombasa County.

It features 12 spherical storage tanks with a combined capacity of 30,000 metric tons and provision for future expansion.

PS Omollo highlighted that the terminal will strengthen Kenya's LPG supply chain through efficient bulk importation, storage and distribution to markets across the country.

“Its substantial storage capacity and entry as a major player in the sector are expected to enhance competition, reduce supply bottlenecks and drive down the cost of cooking gas for households and businesses,” said PS Omollo.

File image of the Taifa Gas LPG Terminal.

The Interior PS also mentioned that the project has created employment opportunities for local communities during its construction phase and is expected to generate more jobs once the facility becomes operational.

This comes days after PS Omollo announced the completion of the Boma Yangu Milimani Vihiga Estate Affordable Housing Project, a 220-unit development.

File image of the Taifa Gas LPG Terminal in Mombasa County.

In a statement on Friday, July 24, Omollo said the project was among the achievements of the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

"The success stories of the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) are already reshaping development narratives across the country, with the now complete Boma Yangu Milimani Vihiga Estate Affordable Housing Project standing out as a major milestone in expanding decent and dignified urban housing," he wrote.

The PS said the development was strategically located in Vihiga Town and had transformed the Majengo/Milimani area from a low-density settlement into a modern gated neighborhood.

Omollo added that the estate had been equipped with essential civil infrastructure and facilities to support residents and enhance the security and functionality of the development.

"The estate is fully supported by key civil infrastructure including a secure perimeter wall and gatehouse, street lighting, cabro-paved internal roads and parking bays, a backup power system, underground water storage and an integrated waste management facility," he concluded.