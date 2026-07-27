Editor's Review Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is being mistreated.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is being mistreated.

Speaking on Sunday, July 26, during an interview, Gachagua said he knows what Kindiki is going through since he also experienced the same before he was removed from office.

The former Deputy President claimed that Kindiki is being mistreated so that he can resign from the DP seat.

“Our son from Tharaka is suffering. I know exactly what he is going through because I have been through it myself. I was very stubborn; no one could insult me,” Gachagua said.

He added, “Even what Junet is saying is because Ruto told him to. Ruto is the one making Kindiki suffer. Ruto has instructed them to provoke Kindiki until he gets angry and resigns."

File image of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

The DCP party leader referenced Suna East MP Junet’s remarks that ODM will produce a running mate for President Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua questioned why Junet made the remarks about the ODM and UDA coalition, yet Kindiki is still serving as Deputy President.

"Junet Mohamed openly said today that there will be a coalition between ODM and UDA. He said UDA will produce the presidential candidate while ODM will take the deputy president's position through Oparanya, yet Kindiki is still serving as Deputy President.

“They have started disrespecting him the same way they used to disrespect me. That's why I recently said they should leave him alone because he is our son,” Gachagua added.

This comes days after Gachagua said he was pleased with Kindiki's call to unite the Mount Kenya Region.

Speaking on Monday, July 20, Gachagua, who has been having a prolonged back-and-forth with Kindiki since his ouster from office, for the first time, admitted that Kindiki was right about something.

"Kindiki made a statement which made me happy. Yesterday, he said the Mountain was one and should not be divided.

“For what it's worth, you are right because the only way Ruto can come back as President is if the Mountain is divided," he remarked.

Gachagua told the Mount Kenya region to cut Kindiki some slack, adding that they should not be very hostile to him since he was one of their own.