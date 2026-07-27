Editor's Review HELB has outlined the process students should follow to update their National ID details on the HEF portal after initially applying for funding as minors using their KCSE index numbers.

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has outlined the process students should follow to update their National ID details on the Higher Education Fund (HEF) portal after initially applying for funding as minors using their KCSE index numbers.

In a notice on Monday, July 27, HELB advised students who have since acquired National ID cards not to create new accounts.

Instead, they should update the existing accounts they opened using their KCSE index numbers.

According to HELB, applicants should first log into their HEF account using the portal they initially created with their KCSE index number.

Once logged in, a pop-up window prompting them to update their National ID details will appear automatically.

Applicants are required to enter their National ID number together with their first name exactly as it appears on the National ID card before clicking the 'Validate' button.

After successful verification, the system will display a confirmation message indicating that the National ID has been updated.

Applicants should then click on the 'Register' tab to complete the process.

File image of HELB CEO Geoffrey Monari

This comes weeks after HELB opened applications for first-time applicants seeking loans and scholarships for the 2026/2027 academic year.

In a public notice on Friday, July 10, HELB invited eligible students joining universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions to apply.

"2026/2027 First-Time HELB Applications are now open! Ready to start your higher education journey?

"Eligible first-time applicants can now apply for Undergraduate and TVET Loans and Scholarships," read the notice in part.

The board urged prospective applicants to submit their applications as early as possible and to follow the prescribed application guidelines.

Prior to that, HELB had released a list of requirements that students should prepare ahead of the opening of its loan application portal.

The board urged students to organize the necessary documents early to avoid last-minute challenges when the application window opens.

HELB noted that applicants will be required to have a valid email address and mobile phone number, as well as their KCPE and KCSE index numbers together with the corresponding examination years.

The students will also need a recent passport-size photograph in JPEG, JPG, or PNG format and a copy of their National Identity Card or Maisha Card showing both sides.

In addition, applicants must provide valid bank account details or an M-Pesa number registered under their own national ID.

For applicants who are minors, HELB stated that a birth certificate in PDF format will be required.

Those who benefited from sponsorship during their secondary school education will also need to submit a copy of the sponsorship letter in PDF format.