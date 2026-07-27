Editor's Review A high-speed chase on the Eldoret-Nakuru Highway ended with detectives recovering 110 kilograms of cannabis worth Sh3.3 million and arresting two suspected traffickers.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have confiscated marijuana worth Ksh3.3 million and arrested two suspected drug traffickers following a high-speed chase along the Eldoret-Nakuru Highway.

In a statement on Monday, July 27, the DCI said detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) in Nakuru, working alongside K9 officers, set up an operation after receiving intelligence on a blue Nissan Note suspected to be transporting narcotics.

The agency said the driver failed to stop when flagged down leading to a dramatic chase.

"When flagged down by the officers, the driver chose defiance over compliance, slamming the pedal in a desperate bid to outrun the law," the DCI reported.

According to the DCI, the chase continued despite the vehicle suffering a punctured front tyre.

"Not even a deflated front tyre could immediately kill the vehicle's momentum, as the driver sped recklessly, making a dangerous U-turn at the KFA Roundabout and racing towards the Eveready area on a flat rim," the statement added.

The suspects eventually abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot before detectives arrested them.

"However, their escape was short-lived as detectives closed in and quickly arrested the two suspects before they could disappear," the DCI reported.

Detectives searched the abandoned vehicle and recovered five sacks containing 110 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa with an estimated street value of Sh3.3 million.

The DCI identified the suspects as Emmanuel Wesonga and Stephen Daria.

File image of exhibits recovered

"The suspects, Emmanuel Wesonga and Stephen Daria, were taken into custody, where they are currently undergoing processing pending arraignment. Meanwhile, the recovered narcotics have been detained as exhibits," the agency said.

The latest seizure comes just days after police officers from Muthangari Police Station arrested a fellow officer in Dagoretti, Nairobi County, after recovering about 20 kilograms of suspected cannabis sativa during a raid on the suspect's residence.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the operation was launched after officers received information from members of the public.

"Acting on a tip-off from members of the public, the officers raided the suspect's residence and recovered two bags containing six bales of cannabis sativa wrapped in yellow tape," the NPS said.

Following the operation, the suspect was taken into custody pending arraignment, while the recovered narcotics were preserved as evidence.