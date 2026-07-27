Editor's Review CS Geoffrey Ruku has announced that Mt Kenya East will support President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election even if Kithure Kindiki is not picked as his running mate.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has announced that Mt Kenya East will support President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election even if Kithure Kindiki is not picked as his running mate.

Speaking on Monday, July 27, CS Ruku said it is President Ruto’s prerogative to choose his running mate for 2027.

“We will continue supporting President William Ruto even if Kindiki is not picked; it is the prerogative of the Head of State to choose his running mate,” said CS Ruku.

The Public Service CS, however, said he is supporting Kindiki to be Ruto’s running mate in next year’s election.

CS Ruku argued that DP Kindiki has performed well as President Ruto’s personal assistant and deserves to continue serving as second in command.

File image of DP Kithure Kindiki.

“I support Kithure Kindiki to continue being the Deputy President because he has performed very well as President Ruto's principal assistant.

“He has outperformed himself as Deputy President, and I think he is suited to be the next Deputy President from 2027 to 2032. You don’t fix what is working,” Ruku added.

This comes a day after a section of ODM leaders endorsed Cooperatives CS Wycliffe Oparanya to be President Ruto’s running mate in 2027.

Speaking on Sunday, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed said ODM and UDA will enter into a coalition agreement with Ruto being the flag bearer while ODM will have the running mate.

“We are going to unite and form the 2027 government with President William Ruto. If UDA produces the presidential candidate, ODM wants the deputy president's position, and the person best suited for it is Wycliffe Oparanya,” Junet said.

Meanwhile, DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that DP Kindiki is being mistreated.

Speaking on Sunday, July 26, during an interview, Gachagua said he knows what Kindiki is going through since he also experienced the same before he was removed from office.

“Our son from Tharaka is suffering. I know exactly what he is going through because I have been through it myself. I was very stubborn; no one could insult me,” Gachagua said.

He added, “Even what Junet is saying is because Ruto told him to. Ruto is the one making Kindiki suffer. Ruto has instructed them to provoke Kindiki until he gets angry and resigns."