Editor's Review Ruko had accused Gachagua of being politically arrogant.

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua has bashed Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku over his push to split Mount Kenya into two: East and West

Speaking during a rally in Igembe Central on Monday, July 27, Gachagua claimed that CS Ruku was under President William Ruto's instructions.

He told the CS that the Mountain can never be divided, and it will remain united. The former Deputy President added that the region would be under one leader.

"He wants the Meru, Embu and Kikuyu to be divided, but we want to tell him that Mount Kenya is one. It will be under one party and one leader," Gachagua reiterated.

However, in an earlier interview, CS Ruku clarified that he had no intention of splitting the mountain. He added that while the region had worked together and voted as a block, Mount Kenya East had been sidelined for decades.

A file photo of Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku.



The Public Service Board compared the electrical connectivity in Kiambu and Tharaka Nithi as an example. He also argued that 77 per cent of the roads in the Mount Kenya Region were in the Western part.

"This perpetual and unfair treatment is what I am saying should come to an end. If you listen to Gachagua talking, there is too much entitlement, and he is politically arrogant.

"It is time to split Mount Kenya into two. As the East, we have our own unique challenges which must be negotiated politically," he stated.

Ruku added that Mount Kenya East had supported their counterparts from the West for more than five decades, and they should return the favour by supporting the government in which one of their own is the Deputy President.

The CS further noted that he would still rally the region to support President Ruto's re-election even if he did not pick DP Kithure Kindiki as his running mate in 2027.

He maintained that despite Kindiki's good performance as the Second-in-Command, it was the President's decision on who to pick as running mate