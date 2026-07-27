Editor's Review Former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti has criticised Governor Cecily Mbarire's administration over the ongoing challenges facing health workers in Embu County.

Former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti has criticised Governor Cecily Mbarire's administration over the ongoing challenges facing health workers in Embu County.

In a statement on Monday, July 27, he said the workers’ strike, reportedly linked to delayed salaries and concerns over their working conditions, had exposed deeper problems in the management of the county’s healthcare system.

Kivuti said the challenges facing doctors, nurses, clinical officers and other healthcare workers were having a direct impact on residents seeking medical services across the county.

"It is deeply saddening that health workers in Embu County are too often forced onto the streets to protest delayed salaries and their demand for better working conditions

"When our doctors, nurses, clinical officers, and other healthcare workers are frustrated, demoralised, and struggling with delayed pay and poor working conditions, it is the people of Embu who ultimately suffer. Access to quality and timely healthcare is disrupted, and ordinary families bear the dire consequences," he wrote.

Kivuti described the situation as a reflection of poor management and leadership, while positioning himself as an alternative ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"This is not merely a workers’ problem; it is a symptom of poor management, and a failure of leadership.

"As I seek the mandate to serve as the next Governor of Embu County, I promise a different approach - one that values our healthcare workers, ensures timely payment of salaries, improves working conditions, strengthens management, and puts the people at the centre of our healthcare system," he added.

File image of the strike in Embu Town

Kivuti pledged to prioritise the improvement of healthcare services and the welfare of health workers if elected Governor of Embu County.

"Embu deserves a health system that works. Our people deserve better services. And our healthcare workers deserve dignity, respect, and the support they need to serve our people," he further said.

This comes days after Presidential Advisor for the Great Lakes Region Charles Keter criticised the Kericho County Government over the alleged closure of Kericho County Referral Hospital, accusing the county leadership of failing to address challenges facing healthcare workers.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 22, Keter said the situation had disrupted the provision of essential healthcare services.

"What is being witnessed at Kericho County Referral Hospital is deeply regrettable and shocking. It is sad that the county leadership has turned a blind eye regarding the health sector and the plight of medical personnel serving in this institution," he wrote.

Keter said the alleged closure of the facility had affected residents who rely on the referral hospital for essential medical services.

“The closure of the Referral Hospital over unresolved demands by doctors ranging from salary payment and promotions has disrupted the provision of essential healthcare services, causing untold suffering to residents who depend on this hospital for care," he added.

Keter urged the county government to settle the outstanding dues and restore normal operations at the referral hospital and other health facilities across the subcounties.

"I therefore urge the county government to move with speed and address the outstanding dues without further delay and restore normal operations at the hospital and those in other subcounties.

"The people of Kericho deserve access to quality healthcare services, and the men and women who serve in our health facilities deserve dignity, fairness, and timely compensation," he further said.