Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has unveiled the proposed organizational structure for the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Formation.

The Ministry of Interior has unveiled the proposed organizational structure for the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Formation.

In a statement on Monday, July 27, the ministry said President William Ruto directed the establishment of the new formation following a review of proposals on its creation.

"The guidance follows a review of proposals on the establishment of the new formation, where the President noted that the Constitution provides for the Inspector General of the National Police Service to establish a specialized police formation under the existing framework of Formed Units," the statement read.

According to the ministry, Ruto emphasized that the new structure must operate within the constitutional command and control framework of the National Police Service (NPS).

"The President directed that the proposed structure should maintain the constitutional command and control of the National Police Service while strengthening regional coordination within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area," the statement added.

File image of President William Ruto

Under the proposed structure, the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Formation will be headed by a Commandant reporting to the Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service (KPS), with support from a Deputy Commandant.

The formation will also include an Integrated Command Centre and a Multi-Agency Liaison Office to coordinate operations and strengthen collaboration between national and county security agencies.

Kamukunji Police Station has been identified as the proposed headquarters of the new formation and will host the Integrated Command and Communication Centre (IC4), which will coordinate real-time operations across the metropolitan area.

Operational command will flow through Sub-Region Commanders and Sub-County Commanders before extending to metropolitan police stations, police posts and patrol bases, creating a layered command structure designed to improve police visibility and emergency response across Nairobi.

The formation will also incorporate several specialized operational units to address key security functions.

"The new formation will also comprise specialized operational units dedicated to key security functions, including: Diplomatic Security; Public Safety; Enforcement Unit; Traffic Unit; Investigations Bureau; and the Security and Patrol Unit," the ministry further said.

The proposed structure also provides for dedicated units responsible for diplomatic security, public safety, enforcement, traffic management, investigations, and security patrols.

This update comes weeks Ruto announced significant progress in the establishment of the specialized unit.

In an update on Tuesday, July 14, he said he was encouraged by the progress made towards establishing the unit and outlined its community-centred approach to policing.

"Pleased with the progress made on the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police, an initiative that will place communities at the centre of policing through a framework that brings together residents, community leaders, the National Police Service, the county government and other stakeholders to jointly identify security priorities, strengthen oversight and develop local solutions through consultation and public participation," he wrote.

Ruto announced that the implementation of the Nairobi Metropolitan Policing Framework will begin in the coming days, describing it as a major step towards improving coordination, accountability and community participation in policing.

"The roll-out of the Nairobi Metropolitan Policing Framework will commence in the coming days, laying the foundation for a more coordinated, accountable and community-led approach to policing across the Nairobi Metropolitan Area," he added.