Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of 10 counties on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of 10 counties on Tuesday, July 28.

In a notice on Monday, July 27, the company said the outages will affect Nairobi, Machakos, Kisumu, Nyeri, Embu, Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa, Tana River and Taita Taveta counties.

In Nairobi County, electricity will be unavailable from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in parts of Eastleigh.

Areas set to be affected include California Group of Schools, Friends Church, Waundo Street, Pumwani Hospital, 1st Avenue, Yare Plaza, Amad Plaza, Eastleigh Section 3 and neighbouring customers.

Residents of Kathiani in Machakos County will also experience power interruptions between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The outage will affect parts of Ngelani, Mitaboni, Miumbuni, Kalikya, Lita, Thinu, Mua, Kyasila, Muthwani, Kaloleni, Kamuthanga, Kenol and Masokani, alongside adjacent customers.

In Kisumu County, power will be interrupted from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Chemalal area, affecting Chemalal Primary School, Kapkuong’ Market, Chemalal Village and surrounding customers.

Nyeri County will have two separate maintenance areas from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The first covers Thangathi, Kiuu and Ithanji, including Thangathi Primary and Secondary Schools, Kiuu Market, Mbugua, Ujamaa, Nguyoini, California, Ithanji Schools and Ngagu.

The second affects Mbiriri and Mapema, including Mbiriri Market, Jericho, Tagwa Mbiriri Village and Mapema Market.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Embu County, customers in Kivwe, Githimu and Gatunduri will be without electricity from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Areas affected include Kiangima Secondary School, Gatunduri Market, Kensam, Kithimu Market, Mwangaza, Manyatta TVT, Kinajuki, Kevote and Makengi.

In Kwale County, outages will occur between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The first maintenance area covers Bonje Village and Mwache Dam, including Bonje Bri, Kwale Investment, Njuca Ltd and Kokotoni Investment.

A second outage will affect Mwaroni, Rondwe, Magagaja and Diani Beach Hospital.

Customers in Kilifi County will experience electricity interruptions from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Marafa Market and Waresa.

The maintenance will affect Marafa Market, Shomela, GIS, Waresa, Wakala, Garashi Market, Kaskini, Bate, Bura, Krystline Gongoni, Mwembe Resort and nearby customers.

In Mombasa County, power will be switched off from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. along Kilima Road and Khadija Estate in Nyali.

The outage will affect numerous estates and facilities, including Twiga Villas Apartments, Kisumu Ndogo, Harambe Estate, Kambi Kikuyu, Makaburini, Fair Deal Plaza, Khadija Estate, Total VoK, VoK, Affordable Housing VoK, Gichanga Estate, and Sauri Yako Nyali.

Others are Madina Estate, Frere Town, Super Loaf Leisure, Nature Waters, Mgongeni, Bankey Estate, Kisimani, Simba Estate, Nyali Plaza, Ores, Oshwal Academy, Enclave Nyali, parts of Beach Road, Village Estate and adjacent customers

In Tana River County, customers in Hola Town, Masalani Town and the Bura area will be affected from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The outage will cover Hola Town, Masalani Town, Bura Fafi, Bura Tana, Charidende, Wenje and neighbouring customers.

Meanwhile, Taita Taveta County will have several scheduled maintenance exercises.

From 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., power will be interrupted in Rekeke, Mata, Grigan, Orkungu, Jipe Market and Jipe ECO Lodge, as well as Njukini Market, Sir Ramsons Villages, Chumvini, Chokaa Villages, Kivukoni, Machungwani, Bosnia, the whole of Challa and Ziwani.

Another outage running from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. will affect the whole of Chakaleri, Landi, Mzwanenyi, Mwatunge, Msisinenyi and Singila.

A separate maintenance exercise during the same period will also affect the whole of Wundanyi Town, Mbale, Shigharo and Mbengonyi, together with surrounding customers.