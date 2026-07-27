Editor's Review Kenya Met has forecast widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across more than 30 counties during the week of Tuesday, July 28, to Monday, August 3.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across more than 30 counties during the week of Tuesday, July 28, to Monday, August 3.

According to the department's seven-day cumulative rainfall forecast, counties in western Kenya, including Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega, Siaya, Kisumu, Vihiga, Homa Bay, Migori and Trans Nzoia, are expected to receive the highest rainfall totals.

Parts of Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Kericho, Baringo, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Murang’a and Kirinyaga are also likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall during the week.

The rainfall map indicates that some areas in western Kenya could record more than 100 millimetres of rain over the seven-day period, while many neighbouring counties are expected to receive between 20 and 100 millimetres.

The forecast shows that morning rains are likely in Siaya, Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega, Uasin Gishu and Turkana counties.

File image of KMD Director Edward Muriuki

Elsewhere, intermittent morning cloudiness accompanied by light showers is expected over Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang’a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Tharaka-Nithi counties.

Many other parts of the country, including Bomet, Elgeyo/Marakwet, Garissa, Homa Bay, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kericho, Kilifi, Kisii, Kisumu, Kitui, Kwale, Lamu, Machakos, Makueni, Mandera, Marsabit, Migori, Mombasa, Nakuru, Nandi, Narok, Nyamira, Samburu, Taita/Taveta, Tana River, Trans Nzoia, Vihiga, Wajir and West Pokot, are expected to experience sunny intervals during the mornings.

The department has also warned of afternoon showers and thunderstorms in Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Elgeyo/Marakwet, Embu, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kericho, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Kisumu, Laikipia, Meru, Migori, Murang’a, Nairobi, Nakuru, Nandi, Narok, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Siaya, Tharaka-Nithi, Trans Nzoia, Turkana, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga and West Pokot.

In contrast, Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kilifi, Kitui, Kwale, Lamu, Machakos, Makueni, Mandera, Marsabit, Mombasa, Samburu, Taita/Taveta, Tana River and Wajir are expected to remain largely sunny during the afternoons.

Night-time showers are forecast for Kisumu, Kakamega, Kisii, Nyamira, Vihiga, West Pokot, Turkana, Trans Nzoia, Busia, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori, while many other regions will experience partly cloudy conditions overnight.

Kenya Met also noted that daytime temperatures exceeding 30°C are expected across much of Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Garissa, Wajir, Isiolo, Marsabit, Samburu and Turkana, signalling continued hot conditions in northern and coastal regions.

Meanwhile, cooler nights are expected in the central highlands and parts of the Rift Valley, with minimum temperatures below 10°C forecast in sections of Meru, Tharaka-Nithi, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nakuru, Kajiado and Taita/Taveta.