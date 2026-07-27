Editor's Review Cherargei accused Gachagua of associating the Kalenjin Community with criminality, insecurity, and organised violence.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has petitioned the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to investigate utterances made by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a letter issued on Monday, July 27, Cherargei accused Gachagua of making statements that amount to ethnic profiling and conduct prejudicial to national cohesion.

He alluded to the ex-DP associating the Kalenjin Community with criminality, insecurity, and organised violence, adding that his statements generated widespread concern about their effect on national co-existence.

"In the premises, I respectfully request the Commission to exercise its constitutional and statutory mandate by investigating the public statement made by Rigathi Gachagua forming the subject of Annexure SKC-1, together with any other related public statements that the Commission may lawfully obtain in the course of its investigations," the petition read in part.

Cherargei urged NCIC to obtain and review the original recordings, transcripts, media publications and any other relevant material necessary to establish the full factual context in which the impugned statements were made.

A file photo of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.



He further prayed that the Commission determines whether the impugned statements disclose any contravention of the Constitution of Kenya, the National Cohesion and Integration Act or any other applicable law.

Lastly, he demanded that the former DP be prosecuted over an alleged violation of the law.

"I request the Commission to investigate and prosecute Rigathi Gachagua over violation of the National Cohesion and Integration Act and the Constitution of Kenya, 2010," the petition continued.

The Senator urged the NCIC to furnish his office with the outcome of the investigations and any action taken pursuant to the matter.

His petition came just days after Chairperson Bishop Kepha Omae announced that the Commission was looking into utterances made by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, where he allegedly ethnically profiled the Kikuyu community.

Omae revealed that a team of investigators was looking into the utterances, which he described as divisive and ethnic profiling.

However, Duale claimed that his utterances were misquoted and taken out of context. He als also declared that he would not issue an apology over the remarks that he made.