Editor's Review The Ol Kalou MP-elect opted for public transport as he headed to Parliament Buildings in Nairobi to take oath of office.

Ol Kalou MP-elect Sammy Douglas Ngotho on Tuesday, July 28, travelled to Parliament Buildings in Nairobi aboard a public service matatu for his swearing-in ceremony.

Photos shared by Ngotho on his social media pages showed the newly elected Member of Parliament using a matatu alongside other passengers instead of official transport, attracting attention on social media ahead of the ceremony, where he is expected to formally take the oath of office.

Ngotho is set to be sworn in at Parliament Buildings, officially marking the beginning of his tenure as the elected representative for Ol Kalou Constituency.

File image of Ngotho and other passengers boarding the matatu

The oath will allow him to officially take up his parliamentary duties, including participating in House proceedings and representing the constituency in the National Assembly.

His swearing-in comes nearly two weeks after he won the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election held on July 16, securing a decisive victory on the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) ticket.

Ngotho garnered 35,440 votes to defeat United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah, who received 5,450 votes. Jubilee Party's Wilson Mwaniki Kigwa finished with 198 votes, Stephen Wanyoike Waithaka of the National Liberal Party (NLP) received 103 votes, while Edwin Kariiri Muchiri of the Party of National Unity (PNU) secured 28 votes.

Abdifatah Hussein Abdullahi of the Federal Party of Kenya (FPK) garnered 19 votes, Edward Mathenge Mwaniki of the Kenya Mabadiliko Movement (KMM) received 16 votes, while People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Rachael Wangui Njoroge came last with 11 votes.



File image of Ngotho and other passengers boarding the matatu

Following the completion of vote tallying, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer Antony Njiraine declared Ngotho the winner and presented him with the certificate of election, formally confirming him as the MP-elect for Ol Kalou.

Speaking after receiving the certificate, Ngotho thanked the people of Ol Kalou for the confidence they had placed in him, describing his victory as "a solemn responsibility to serve every resident with integrity, humility, and dedication."

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of former MP David Kiaraho in February 2025, prompting the IEBC to conduct the by-election to fill the vacancy. Ngotho will now serve for the remainder of the current parliamentary term.