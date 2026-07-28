Editor's Review NYS has issued a warning to candidates who recently attended interviews for cadet and private recruitment, cautioning them against fraudsters targeting unsuspecting applicants.

The National Youth Service (NYS) has issued a warning to candidates who recently attended interviews for cadet and private recruitment, cautioning them against fraudsters targeting unsuspecting applicants.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 28, the service urged members of the public to remain vigilant and only rely on official communication channels.

"The National Youth Service, wishes to alert the public, particularly candidates who recently attended interviews for cadet and private recruitment at the NYS, that fraudsters are becoming increasingly sophisticated and are continuously developing new methods to exploit unsuspecting individuals," the statement read.

NYS cautioned the public against people who may falsely claim to represent the institution or promise to facilitate the recruitment process.

"Members of the public are strongly advised to remain vigilant and to be aware of individuals who may falsely claim to represent the Service or to facilitate recruitment processes," the statement added.

File image of NYS officers

To help applicants avoid falling victim to the scams, NYS said all official communication is issued exclusively through verified NYS channels.

The service also stressed that no payments, registration fees, or personal information should be shared with unauthorized persons.

Additionally, it urged the public to immediately report any suspicious messages, phone calls, or approaches through its official contact channels.

NYS said the advisory was aimed at protecting the public while preserving the credibility of its recruitment process.

"This advisory is intended to protect the public, safeguard the integrity of the Service, and prevent individuals from falling victim to fraudulent schemes conducted in the name of NYS," the statement concluded.

This comes days after Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA) cautioned the public against a fake online advertisement claiming that applications for the Nyota Project are currently open.

In a notice on Friday, July 24, the authority dismissed the advert as false, stating that there is no ongoing application process for the Nyota Project.

"Fake news alert! Be informed, we have no such ongoing application for the NYOTA project," MSEA said.

The fake advertisement, which has been circulating online and on social media, claims that Kenyans can apply for the programme through a website.

It also promises loans ranging from Ksh1,500 to Ksh50,000, accompanied by a 'Click Here to Apply' button.