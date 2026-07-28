Editor's Review Gachagua has laughed off claims that he made utterances that are borderline hate speech and incitement.

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua has laughed off claims that he made utterances that are borderline hate speech and incitement.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 28, in Buuri, Meru County, Gachagua argued that his sentiments of 'Killing the snake and its snake' were purely figurative and should not be interpreted literally.

He explained that the 'killing' meant removing President William Ruto and all leaders allied to him from office through the ballot in the next election.

He stated that he was ready to defend himself even as the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) launched an investigation into him.

"I hear that they filed a complaint against me at NCIC. We don't have hate speech; we use figurative language because we are students of literature. To kill a snake refers to removing Ruto from office through the ballot, while killing its eggs means voting out all those who follow him. That is what we mean.

A file photo of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.



"NCIC, if you want further explanations, write a letter, and I will issue an appropriate response because we speak in proverbs and symbolism for effective communication," Gachagua noted.

A spot check of his educational background confirmed that he graduated from the University of Nairobi with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Literature.

The former Deputy President further slammed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, whom he accused of pushing people to file the complaint against him with the NCIC.

Earlier, NCIC Chairperson Bishop Kepha Omae confirmed that the Commission had launched investigations against Gachagua for allegedly making utterances that amount to hate speech and incitement.

Omae intimated that Public CS Geoffrey Ruku, Mandera Deputy Governor Ali Maalim Mohamud, and several MPs, including Kipirpiri's Wanjiku Muhia and Sirisia lawmaker John Waluke, were also under probe.

He added that the agents in the Investigations and Compliance Departments were gathering evidence and reviewing footage before pressing charges against the named individuals.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru had also called out Gachagua over his remarks in North Imenti Constituency, where he questioned why the locals elected Rahim Dawood, a Kenyan-Indian, as their MP.

He demanded that Dawood be replaced by one of the locals in the August 2027 General Election.