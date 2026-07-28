Editor's Review IEBC has announced a vacancy for the position of Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CS/CEO), inviting qualified Kenyans to apply for the role.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced a vacancy for the position of Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CS/CEO), inviting qualified Kenyans to apply for the role.

In a recruitment notice on Tuesday, July 28, the commission said the successful candidate will serve as its chief executive and head of its secretariat, overseeing the institution's day-to-day operations and implementation of its constitutional mandate.

"A vacancy has arisen in the Commission for the position of Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CS/CEO).

"The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is seeking to recruit a qualified and competent individual to fill this position," the notice read in part.

According to the advertisement, applicants must be Kenyan citizens, possess a degree from a recognized university, and have at least five years of proven management experience.

They must also meet the integrity requirements set out under Chapter Six of the Constitution and demonstrate relevant expertise in areas such as electoral matters, management, finance, governance, public administration, law, or political science.

IEBC noted that shortlisted candidates will be required to present original copies of their National Identity Card or Passport, academic and professional certificates, and transcripts during interviews.

Supporting testimonials, and clearance certificates from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), and a registered Credit Reference Bureau are also required.

IEBC said the successful applicant will serve as the Commission's Chief Executive Officer, head of the secretariat, accounting officer, and custodian of all Commission records.

The office holder will also be responsible for implementing Commission decisions, supervising employees, coordinating execution of the Commission's mandate, ensuring compliance with public ethics and values, and carrying out other duties assigned by law and the Commission.

File image of former IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan

Additionally, the Commission Secretary/CEO will provide strategic leadership to the secretariat, oversee administrative and financial management, prepare annual plans and estimates, drive implementation of the Commission's strategic plan, mobilize and manage institutional resources, and ensure the safe custody of Commission documents.

"The position is tenable on a four year contract and may be re-appointed for one further term of four years subject to satisfactory performance," the notice added.

Interested applicants are required to submit a signed application letter, a detailed curriculum vitae with contacts of three professional referees, certified copies of academic and professional certificates, a copy of their National Identity Card or Passport, and copies of the required statutory clearance certificates.

Applications should be sent to [email protected] with the subject line 'Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CS/CEO)', no later than August 11 at 5:00 p.m.

IEBC noted that it is an equal opportunity employer and encouraged women, youth, persons with disabilities, and members of marginalized and minority communities to apply in line with constitutional inclusivity principles.

It further warned that canvassing will result in automatic disqualification and noted that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

This development comes months after IEBC confirmed Marjan Hussein Marjan's exit as the CEO.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 3, IEBC clarified that the exit was not abrupt but a mutually agreed decision, and that the process of finding his successor has already begun.

"The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), today, announces the formal exit of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Commission Secretary (CS), Mr. Marjan Hussein Marjan, after reaching an agreement to terminate his services by mutual consent.

"This, in effect, brings to an end his tenure in IEBC and marks the beginning of the process of recruitment of a new CEO and Secretary to the Commission," the statement read.

IEBC linked Marjan’s departure to a restructuring effort within the Secretariat aimed at improving efficiency, accountability, and institutional readiness.

"As the current CEO/CS exits, we embark on critical reforms within the Secretariat. We wish to assure Kenyans that any changes will be designed to ensure we achieve effective institutional preparedness, strengthen our internal accountability and results-oriented systems, and leadership continuity.

"The IEBC Secretariat is very crucial in service delivery on electoral management and related matters, and it is the intention of the Commission that it has to reflect the level of preparedness, passion, and commitment to delivering credible, free, and fair elections in Kenya," the statement added.