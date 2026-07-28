Editor's Review Mudavadi explained that the Kenya–United Kingdom defence partnership continues to advance Kenya’s national interests.

On Tuesday, July 28, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi confirmed that the British Military will continue training in the country.

Mudavadi welcomed the decision to proceed with the planned military training exercise at the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK), stating that it was a reflection of the strength of the longstanding partnership between Kenya and the United Kingdom.

He added that the partnership was built over decades on mutual respect, constructive engagement, and a shared commitment to peace and security.

"It demonstrates that trusted partners can work through challenges in a spirit of goodwill and continue moving forward together," Mudavadi stated.

The Prime CS explained that the Kenya–United Kingdom defence partnership continues to advance Kenya’s national interests.

A file photo of BATUK officers.



"It strengthens the capabilities of the Kenya Defence Forces, contributes to regional peace and security, supports Kenyan jobs and businesses, and provides significant economic benefits to the communities that host these activities," he stated.

Mudavadi intimated that the new update was facilitated by the close cooperation and shared commitment between Kenya and the United Kingdom, and reiterated that the government was focused on strengthening a partnership that delivers lasting benefits for both nations and their people.

He added that Kenya remains committed to working closely with the United Kingdom to deepen our longstanding defence cooperation and advance our shared commitment to peace, security, and regional stability.

Mudavadi is currently in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he is attending the 49th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union.

The Prime CS addressed the Ministerial Committee on African Candidatures within the International System in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, chaired by H.E. Dr Phenyo Butale, Botswana's Minister of International Relations.

"Africa's voice in global institutions must reflect its place in the world. Home to nearly one-fifth of humanity, our continent deserves fair representation in the international system and a stronger role in shaping global decisions," he told the Committee.

He further emphasised that Africa must continue presenting its most qualified and capable candidates, leaders who will serve with distinction while championing the continent's interests, aspirations and perspectives.