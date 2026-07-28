Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity interruptions that will result in power blackouts in six counties on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity interruptions that will result in power blackouts in six counties on Wednesday, July 29.

In a notice on Tuesday, July 28, the company said the scheduled outages are necessary to facilitate routine maintenance work.

The affected counties are Kisumu, Nyeri, Embu, Kirinyaga, Kilifi and Mombasa, with outages expected to last between five and nine hours depending on the area.

In Kisumu County, electricity will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in the Kisumu Concrete area.

The affected locations include Ndugu Transport, Mamboleo Market, Obwolo, Skylack, Ong’adi, Kisumu Concrete and adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, the outage will affect the Wariruta Market area from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas scheduled to experience the interruption include Wariruta Market, Sagana Falls Village, Mutathi-ini, Ruanyaga Village, Thaithi Market, Safaricom Boosters, Airtel Boosters and adjacent customers.





Embu County will have two scheduled maintenance outages between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

The first will affect the Nthagaiya and Ugweri areas, including Macumo Secondary School, Kiringa Market, Kathambaiconi Primary School, Gatinda Primary School, Gichakiri, and Kigaa Village.

St. Lukes Primary School, Kamisa Village, Kiangucu, Ngeniari Primary School, Kathugu Primary School, Maruari and adjacent customers will also be affected.

The second outage in Embu County will affect the Siakago, Kirie and Kathanje areas.

The affected locations include Kanothi, Ciakavuti, Kwamurindi Market, Mbingori, Gikiiro, Mathai, DOE Siakago, Kabachi, Kamunge Market, and Kamugu Market.

Other affected areas are Itiira Market, Karambari Market, Kirie Market, Kathanje Market, Michegethio, Kandomba, Mukororia, Kivue Base and adjacent customers.

In Kirinyaga County, power will be unavailable from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in the Kiaumbui, Gathoge and Njukiini areas.

The interruption will affect Kiaumbui, Gathoge, part of Kanjo Market, Njukiini and adjacent customers.

In Kilifi County, customers in the Kibao Kiche, Mariakani and Kaloleni Road areas will experience a power interruption from 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

The affected locations are Kibao Kiche, Mariakani, Kaloleni Road, Nasuminangu and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, in Mombasa County, electricity will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in the Moyne Drive and Greenwood Drive areas.

The affected locations include Fidel Odinga Road, Exhibition Road, Nyoka Road, Nyali Police, Moyne Drive, Jamhuri Drive, Greenwood Drive, Park Lane, Greenwood Supermarket, Neem Lane, and Light Academy.

Nyali Barracks, Nyali Beach Holiday Resort, Jumeirah Apartments, Mt. Kenya Road, Chiromo Hospital, Bahari Hotel, Voyager Hotel, Reef Hotel, Mombasa Beach Hotel and adjacent customers will also be affected.