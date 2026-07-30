Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of Victoria Nthunya Mutiso.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of Doctor Victoria Nthunya Mutiso.

In a statement on Thursday, July 30, DCI said the two suspects are being interrogated as part of the ongoing investigations.

The investigative agency noted that the identities of the suspects are being withheld to safeguard the integrity of the probe.

“The DCI further confirms that two persons of interest are in lawful custody and are undergoing interrogation as part of ongoing investigations.

“The identities of the persons of interest are being withheld at this stage to safeguard the integrity of the ongoing investigation,” read the statement in part.

File image of the DCI headquarters.

The arrest comes after detectives conduct a search at premises linked to the two suspects.

According to DCI, detectives recovered exhibits considered relevant to the ongoing investigation.

“The operations resulted in the recovery of exhibits considered relevant to the investigation, which are currently undergoing detailed forensic analysis,” DCI stated.

The agency also mentioned that detectives are pursuing other critical leads on the murder of Dr Mutiso.

Dr. Mutiso was gunned down on Wednesday, July 29 morning in the Upper Hill area of Nairobi.

In a statement, DCI said the deceased had requested an Uber service for transport when she was fatally shot.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased had requested an Uber service for transport when she sustained fatal gunshot injuries under circumstances that remain the subject of active investigations,” DCI said.

Following the incident, police officers supported by Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) detectives promptly visited, secured and processed the scene.

The relevant forensic exhibits were recovered and documented for analysis, while witnesses were interviewed.

The DCI detectives also visited the medical facility where the victim had been taken.

“The DCI remains committed to conducting a thorough, impartial and expeditious investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident,” DCI added.