Editor's Review Former UoN Vice Chancellor Prof. Stephen Kiama Gitahi confirmed her passing, describing Dr. Vijoo Rattansi as a dedicated advocate for higher education.

Former University of Nairobi Chancellor Dr. Vijoo Rattansi has died.

In an update on Thursday, July 30, former UoN Vice Chancellor Prof. Stephen Kiama Gitahi confirmed her passing, describing Rattansi as a dedicated advocate for higher education.

"Dr. Rattansi was a champion of higher education whose generosity, through numerous academic scholarships, opened doors for many," he wrote.

Kiama reflected on the personal support he received from the former chancellor, recalling that she stood by him during a difficult period in his leadership journey at the University of Nairobi.

"On a personal level, as I recounted in my autobiography, she stood resolutely by my side after the midnight message," he added.

Kiama concluded by conveying his sympathy to her loved ones and expressing hope that they would find strength during the period of mourning.

"I extend my heartfelt prayers to her family, trusting that the God of all comfort will sustain them through this difficult period," he further said.

File image of Dr. Vijoo Rattansi

Rattansi was best known for her long stewardship of the Rattansi Educational Trust and for serving as the first female Chancellor of the University of Nairobi.

Following the death of her husband, the late Hassanally Rattansi, she became Chairperson of the Rattansi Educational Trust in 2003, overseeing its continued mission of funding higher education for needy Kenyan students through bursaries supported by income from the Rattansi Educational Trust Building in Nairobi.

Beyond the trust, she held several leadership positions in educational and charitable organizations, including serving as Chairperson of the Daisy Eye Cancer Fund, Chairperson of SIDERAC, Trustee of the Sir Michael Blundell Trust, and Chairperson and Trustee of the Rattansi Educational Trust.

In 2013, Rattansi was appointed Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, making history as the institution's first female chancellor.

She served in the role until 2023, presiding over graduation ceremonies and championing academic excellence and institutional development.

Rattansi's contributions to education and community welfare earned national recognition, including the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) awarded by the Government of Kenya in 2006.

She also received an Honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) from Moi University in recognition of her efforts to advance higher education and support disadvantaged communities.