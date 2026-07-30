Editor's Review The government is constructing a modern fisheries hub at the Kilifi Central Fish Landing Site in Kilifi County as part of its plan to modernise fisheries infrastructure.

The government is constructing a modern fisheries hub at the Kilifi Central Fish Landing Site in Kilifi County as part of its plan to modernise fisheries infrastructure.

In an update on Thursday, July 30, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the Kilifi Central Fish Landing Site is being developed into a fully equipped fisheries hub with modern infrastructure aimed at improving efficiency, sustainability and the quality of fish management.

"The facility is being developed as a modern fisheries hub featuring cold storage infrastructure, ice flake machine, high-capacity fish handling area, solar-powered energy system, structured market space and supporting administrative and sanitation facilities designed to improve efficiency, sustainability and fish quality management," he wrote.

File image of the Kilifi Central Fish Landing Site

Omollo noted that once completed, the facility will improve the fisheries sector by enhancing fish handling processes, supporting value addition and expanding market access for fish products.

He said the project is expected to increase earnings for fisherfolk, strengthen local fisheries value chains and drive economic growth in the coastal region while cutting post-harvest losses.

"Upon completion, the landing site will enhance fish handling, value addition and market access, helping improve incomes for fisherfolk, strengthen local fisheries value chains and stimulate economic growth within the coastal region while significantly reducing post-harvest losses," he added.

File image of the Kilifi Central Fish Landing Site

Omollo further said the project is already delivering benefits beyond infrastructure development by creating employment opportunities for local residents and equipping young professionals with practical skills through internship programmes.

"The project is also creating employment opportunities for local residents while providing practical training and hands-on experience for interns in construction, engineering and project management," he concluded.

File image of the Kilifi Central Fish Landing Site

This comes a day after Omollo announced that the Mwache Multipurpose Dam Project in Kwale County is nearing completion.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 29, he said the project is expected to significantly improve water security in Mombasa and Kwale counties.

"It is against this backdrop that the Mwache Multipurpose Dam Project in Kwale County is being implemented to strengthen water security and support sustainable economic growth across the Coast region," he wrote.

Omollo noted that the project, which was officially launched by President William Ruto in April 2023, is now in its final phase, with only a small portion of the construction works remaining before completion.

"The project, whose groundbreaking was presided over by H.E. President William Samoei Ruto in April 2023, is now in its final stages of construction, with major works at 99% done," he added.

Omollo said the dam will serve as a long-term solution to water shortages that have affected residents, farmers, and businesses in Mombasa and Kwale counties for many years by providing a dependable source of water once operational.

"Once completed, the 84-metre-high dam on the Mwache River at Fulugani will provide a reliable and long-term water source for Mombasa and Kwale Counties, addressing persistent shortages that have constrained households, agriculture and industry for decades," he further said.

According to Omollo, the facility will have the capacity to store about 127 million cubic metres of water and supply approximately 186,000 cubic metres every day for domestic, industrial, and irrigation purposes.

He added that it will also boost livestock production while creating more opportunities for economic development across the region.

"With a storage capacity of approximately 127 million cubic metres, the dam is expected to supply about 186,000 cubic metres of water daily for domestic, industrial and irrigation use, while also supporting livestock production and expanding opportunities for economic development in the region," he explained.