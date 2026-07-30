Editor's Review Wilson Airport has reopened its main runway for daytime flight operations after a nearly six-month closure to allow for rehabilitation works.

Wilson Airport has reopened its main runway for daytime flight operations after a nearly six-month closure to allow for rehabilitation works.

On Wednesday, July 29, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) authorized airlines to resume daytime operations on runway 07 from Wednesday, July 29.

The runway will be operational daily between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. after remaining closed since the end of January to facilitate rehabilitation works.

Runway 07 serves as the primary landing runway for Wilson Airport's commercial flights, with aircraft approaching through the BOMAS-Uhuru Gardens flight path.

The closure was necessary to allow infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving the airport's operational capacity and enhancing service delivery.

While rehabilitation works were underway, airlines relied on the alternative runway 14-32, which is accessed through the Kibera-Nyayo Highrise approach route.

File image of planes at Wilson Airport, Nairobi

This comes months after Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi survived a crash landing involving a passenger aircraft at Wilson Airport.

In a statement on Friday, March 20, the senator said he was among passengers aboard a Safarilink Aviation flight that veered off the runway.

"I thank God for His protection after I came out safely from an aircraft accident at Wilson Airport this evening. I was among the 39 passengers on board the Safarilink flight, including three crew members and the pilot, when the plane crash-landed," he said.

Osotsi went on to praise the pilot’s actions during the emergency, crediting the crew’s quick thinking for preventing a potentially deadly outcome.

"I commend the pilot for his remarkable skill and presence of mind in controlling the aircraft and steering it off the runway, causing it to stall - an action that averted what could have been a catastrophic fire had the plane continued on the runway," he stated.

However, Osotsi criticized the airport’s response to the incident, highlighting what he described as a complete lack of emergency preparedness.

"However, it is deeply troubling that despite the pilot’s efforts to save lives, there were no immediate rescue operations from the airport management. There was no ambulance on site, and no emergency response team came to our aid. This level of unpreparedness is unacceptable for an airport of such significance," he added.

Osotsi linked the incident to safety concerns he had previously raised in the Senate, suggesting the crash landing reinforces longstanding issues at the airport.

"This incident comes just days after I sought a statement in the Senate of the Republic of Kenya regarding the safety concerns and deteriorating infrastructure at Wilson Airport. Today’s events have only reinforced those concerns," he explained.

Osotsi further pointed to specific problems with the runway and lighting systems, questioning operational decisions made prior to the flight’s landing.

"The runway was flooded and the lighting system is not functioning properly. It is common knowledge that due to these poor conditions, flights are often diverted to JKIA in the evening, raising serious questions as to why this particular flight was not redirected," he noted.