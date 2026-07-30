Editor's Review President William Ruto is set to deliver a Special National Address at State House, Nairobi, from 7 PM.

President William Ruto is set to deliver a Special National Address at State House, Nairobi.

In a statement, State House Press Secretary Emanuel Talam said the address will begin at 7:00 PM.

President Ruto’s Special National Address is expected to focus on the country's future and development.

The Head of State is also expected to outline his government's progress, highlighting key commitments and milestones achieved since taking office in September 2022.

President Ruto has been restating his commitment to steering Kenya's economy towards self-reliance and transforming the country into a first-world nation.

File image of President William Ruto.

According to the President, Kenya has the capacity to grow into a globally competitive economy, drawing parallels with Asian nations such as Korea, China, and Singapore, which rapidly transformed into major economic players.

On Tuesday, July 21, President Ruto received a report containing proposals on strategic guidelines for Kenya's long-term national transformation beyond Vision 2030.

The report was prepared by a team of economic scholars led by Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o.

Speaking at State House, President Ruto welcomed the report and thanked the economic scholars for preparing it.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Kenya, and on my own behalf, I sincerely thank Professor Hino, Professor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Professor Michael Chege, Professor Karuti Kanyinga, Professor Peter Wanyande and every contributor for this remarkable act of scholarship and patriotism,” Ruto stated.

The Head of State described the report as a thoughtful and valuable contribution to an important national conversation.

“Its value lies not in providing every answer, but in asking important questions, challenging our assumptions, broadening our thinking, and enriching our reflection on the choices that will shape Kenya’s future,” Ruto stated.

Further, Ruto said the recommendation in the report resonates with the strategic direction that his administration has already embarked on.

“As Government, we shall now study this proposal carefully. We shall engage with its recommendations, consult widely, reflect on the ideas it advances, and once that process has been concluded, we shall communicate the way forward as we shape Kenya’s next long-term national vision,” Ruto added.