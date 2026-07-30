Editor's Review Jumwa served as a Public Service CS in Ruto's government.

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa has announced that she has left President William Ruto's UDA party.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, July 30, Jumwa explained that she decided after consultations with the people.

"After a deep reflection, heartfelt prayer and countless consultations with the people I serve, I have made one of the most difficult decisions of my political life.

"From today, Aisha Jumwa Katana is no longer a member of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA)," she announced.

Jumwa alleged that she had undergone insurmountable humiliation despite supporting the Head of State, whom she accused of failing to stand up for her.

A file photo of former CS Aisha Jumwa

She claimed that when Ruto was hosting a delegation of leaders from the Coast Region, she was denied entry. The ex-CS added that she tried to reach out to the President, who allegedly ignored her.

"Ruto, I loved you and campaigned for you on my own, before those who are now persuading you to betray me. You are the President, yet I don't have a job even as a sweeper in your government.

"In case you don't know, I have been chased away from State House. You have humiliated me enough," the former CS reiterated.

Jumwa served as the Chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board until May 20, 2026, when the High Court declared her appointment unconstitutional.

Jumwa became the third high-profile leader to leave UDA within a month. Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata and Nyandarua's Kiarie Badilisha both decamped to ex-Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's DCP.

The former CS had served in Ruto's Cabinet for nearly two years, heading the Public Service Ministry, before she was moved to the Ministry of Gender during a Cabinet reshuffle.

However, she was relieved of her duties after President Ruto dismissed his entire Cabinet on July 11, 2024, following the Gen Z protests. However, when the President announced his new Cabinet, she was left out of the list of nominees.