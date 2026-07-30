Editor's Review Former Githunguri MP Kago Wa Lydia has joined DCP, positioning himself for a political comeback ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Former Githunguri MP Kago Wa Lydia has joined the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), positioning himself for a political comeback ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The announcement was made on Thursday, July 30, by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who welcomed the former legislator to the party at his Wamunyoro residence.

"This morning, at Wamunyoro Residence, I have received Hon. Kago Wa Lydia who is former Member of Parliament for Githunguri Constituency into the DCP party, the party of the moment and the future," he wrote.

Gachagua said Kago had informed him that residents of Githunguri wanted him to return to the race for the constituency's parliamentary seat under the DCP banner.

"He has told me that the people of Githunguri have instructed him to vie for the seat as member of parliament under the DCP party," he added.

Gachagua noted that he had assured the former MP of a transparent nomination process and encouraged him to intensify efforts to grow the party's membership.

"I have assured him of free and fair nominations and urged him to go on an overdrive in recruitment of member to the party," he concluded.

File image of Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba

In a separate statement, Gachagua also announced the entry of Dr. Thuo Mathenge into DCP, describing him as a key addition to the party's growing ranks.

Welcoming Mathenge at the Wamunyoro residence, Gachagua said the party continues to attract leaders who will play a significant role in shaping Kenya's political future.

"He represents both the present and the future of our nation. Our party has evolved into a formidable political movement that will shape the future of our country," he stated.

Meanwhile, Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha has defected from UDA Party to DCP.

Badilisha was formally received on Wednesday, July 29, by Gachagua and designated Secretary General Senator John Methu, during a consultation forum in Wamunyoro.

Badilisha explained that he ditched UDA because he followed the direction where the people wanted him to go, and stated that he would defend his seat under DCP.

"I am here, and I am not turning back because the people of Nyandarua have spoken and spoken loudly," he stated.

On his part, Gachagua welcomed the County Chief and the entire County Assembly to the DCP Party. He further assured them that the party primaries would be free and fair.

"The people of Nyandarua County, led by their Governor, have brought a message of goodwill from the people of Nyandarua County; they are answering the call for the liberation of Kenya. To them, the future is green. The mass exodus from unpopular parties, notably the infamous UDA, continues," he stated.

Gachagua maintained that the Green Party was the political vehicle of choice in the Mount Kenya region, adding that winning the DCP ticket in the primaries was akin to winning the contested seat.

"We, the people of the Mountain, have decided that the election will be decided in the nomination, which will be held in March. Between now and then, the people of Nyandarua, help your Governor because if he gets the DCP ticket, I will do the rest, but you must do your bit," he added.