Editor's Review Two pupils from Hebesha Academy in Tigania, Meru County, have died after a school bus they were travelling in was involved in a road accident on Wednesday night.

Two pupils from Hebesha Academy in Tigania, Meru County, have died after a school bus they were travelling in was involved in a road accident along the Mikinduri-Kunati road on Wednesday night.

The tragic accident also left 54 other people injured, including pupils, teachers and the driver, as emergency responders rushed to the scene to assist the victims.

According to County Traffic Commander Osman Hassan the injured were taken to nearby health facilities for treatment.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the accident, with investigations expected to establish the circumstances that led to the crash.

File image of the ill-fated school bus

This comes a day after at least 13 people were injured after two school buses carrying 101 pupils were involved in a road traffic accident in the Riting, West Pokot County.

In an update on Tuesday, July 28, Kenya Red Cross said it had deployed response teams to the scene following the crash involving the two buses.

"Kenya Red Cross is responding to a road traffic incident involving two school buses carrying 101 pupils in Riting Area, West Pokot County," the organization said.

The humanitarian organization said 13 people had so far been evacuated to hospital, where they were receiving medical attention.

"So far, 13 injured persons (6 males and 7 females) have been evacuated to Kapenguria Referral Hospital for treatment," Kenya Red Cross added.

Kenya Red Cross noted that efforts were underway to provide emotional support to those affected, while ensuring teachers and pupils were moved to a secure location.

"Psychosocial support is being provided to those affected, while teachers and students are being moved to a safe holding area," the organization further said.

Kenya Red Cross said its emergency response teams from West Pokot and Turkana counties were working alongside county ambulances, an additional ambulance from Kengen, the National Police Service, and other responders to manage the situation.

"Our response teams from West Pokot and Turkana counties are on the ground, supported by county ambulances and an additional ambulance from KENGEN, working alongside the National Police Service and other emergency responders," the organization stated.