Editor's Review Senator Wambua stated that the videos of the purported meeting between Kalonzo and Ruto were a 'Deep fake'.

On Thursday, July 30, Kitui Senator Enock Wambua vehemently denied claims that WiperParty Leader Kalonzo Musyoka allegedly held a meeting with President William Ruto.

Senator clarified that on the day when Kalonzo was purportedly meeting Ruto at State House, he was having a discussion with senior news editors at a Nairobi hotel.

He confirmed that he was present during the engagement with the editors and subsequent meetings that the Wiper Leader had afterwards.

"The Wiper Patriotic Front Party Leader has not held any such meeting with the President.The two have never had any talks whatsoever about working together in the next General Election; the information out there purporting to be a meeting must be treated with the impunity that it deserves. It is a deepfake," he stated

Wambua accused the individuals circulating the misinformation of trying to distabilise the United Opposition and reckoned that they would fail miserably.

A file photo of Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua.



He added that at the video doing rounds of Kalonzo with Ruto at State House is from March 2024, when the Wiper Leader had gone to present the NADCO Report to the Head of State.

The Kitui Senator confirmed that the Wiper Leader was firmly in the Opposition and that talks on fronting a single candidate were at an advanced stage.

"There are serious discussions happening within the United Alternative Government leadership and sooner than people expect, that fraternity shall be unveiling a presidential candidate who will face off with President William Ruto," he stated.

He added that the only meeting between Kalonzo Musyoka and Ruto will have will be when the incumbent would be handong over the instruments of power to him after losing the 2027 General Election.

Senator Wambua further defended his Party Leader against claims that he was layed back on his campaigns while his co-patrons in the United Opposition were campaigning across the country.

"It is part of a scheme; working within the confines of different shapes of opinions on how best to proceed when going forward, What I can I assure you is that there are alot of activities lined up for the Wiper Patriotic fronts for different teams of the Front in different parts of the country," he clarified.

He further dismissed claims that Kalonzo would join hands with Ruto if he is not picked to be the United Opposition's flagbearer.

The clarification came amid hear-say that the former Vice President had reached out to the President to form a political coalition amid a rift within the United Opposition.