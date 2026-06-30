Editor's Review The government has announced plans to expand access to retirement and pension services through Huduma Centres across the country.

The government has announced plans to expand access to retirement and pension services through Huduma Centres across the country.

In an update on Monday, June 29, Huduma Kenya said the initiative follows a partnership between the Huduma Kenya Secretariat and the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) Kenya.

Huduma Kenya said RBA has begun training Huduma Centre staff to assist members of the public with retirement planning and pension-related inquiries.

"Kenyans will soon access retirement and pension services closer to home, following new training for Huduma Centre staff," the statement read.

Huduma Kenya added that the programme, launched in collaboration with RBA, is focused on improving service delivery by preparing customer service officers to provide guidance on retirement planning and benefits.

"The programme, launched today by the Huduma Kenya Secretariat and Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) Kenya equips frontline officers to guide citizens on retirement planning and benefits at selected Centres nationwide," the statement concluded.

File image of a Huduma Centre

This comes weeks after Huduma Kenya announced the availability of sign language interpreters at select branches across the country.

In an update on Monday, June 1, the agency said sign language interpreters are currently available at 20 Huduma Centres located in Mombasa, Siaya, Nakuru, Kakamega, Vihiga, Makadara, Bungoma, and City Square.

The service is also available at Centres in Eastleigh, GPO, Homa Bay, Isiolo, Kibra, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisumu, Laikipia, Marsabit, Nyeri and Samburu.

Huduma Kenya encouraged customers who require sign language interpretation services to visit the designated centres.

"Communication shouldn’t be a barrier. Huduma Centres have sign language interpreters ready to serve you. Visit your nearest Centre," the agency said.

Prior to that, Huduma Kenya announced the rollout of new Kenya School of Government (KSG) services at 16 Huduma Centres across the country.

The launch was held on Wednesday, May 20, at the Eldoret Huduma Centre, marking the beginning of the expanded partnership between Huduma Kenya and the Kenya School of Government.

In a statement, Huduma Kenya said the new services are now available to citizens through selected Huduma Centres nationwide.

"Kenyans can now access Kenya School of Government (KSG) services at Huduma Centres, following today’s launch at Uasin Gishu Huduma Centre," the statement read in part.