Editor's Review KRA has announced a scheduled maintenance exercise on its iTax platform that will temporarily affect access to the online tax system.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a scheduled maintenance exercise on its iTax platform that will temporarily affect access to the online tax system.

In a notice, KRA said the maintenance will take place on the evening of Wednesday, August 5, and continue into Thursday, August 6.

According to the agency, during this period, the iTax system will be unavailable to all users.

"Please be advised that iTax will be unavailable due to scheduled system maintenance from Wednesday, 5th August 2026 at 8: 00pm to Thursday, 6th August 2026 at 12:00 a.m," the notice read.

KRA further encouraged users to complete urgent tasks before the system goes offline.

"We encourage all taxpayers to plan their transactions accordingly and complete any urgent activities before the scheduled maintenance window," the notice added.

File image of KRA offices

This comes a month after KRA announced the rollout of a new Advance Cargo Declaration (ACD) platform that will be used for all containerised cargo destined for Kenyan ports.

In a notice on Tuesday, July 4, the agency announced that the platform is now available and is set to go live on Monday, August 3.

"Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) informs all users of Kenya’s ports that an Advance Cargo Declaration (ACD) platform, a digital pre-arrival cargo system for all containerised cargo destined for Kenya ports, is now available.

"The implementation of this platform will be launched on Monday, 3rd August, 2026," the notice read.

KRA explained that exporters shipping containerised cargo to Kenya will be required to obtain an ACD reference code through the online platform before loading their cargo for shipment.

"Exporters shipping goods to Kenya will obtain an ACD reference code from acd.kra.go.ke at the point of loading containerised cargo destined for Kenya ports," the statement added.

According to KRA, the ACD reference code will only be generated after exporters upload the required shipping documents to the platform.

These include a Draft Bill of Lading, Commercial Invoice, Freight Invoice and Export Declaration.

Once generated, the reference code must be endorsed on the Bill of Lading before the shipment is allowed to proceed to a Kenyan port.

The authority also encouraged all stakeholders to visit the ACD platform for detailed guidance on the declaration process.

Those requiring further assistance can seek support through the official ACD email addresses provided by KRA.