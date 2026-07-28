Editor's Review Nzioka Waita has announced that he will step down as Managing Director for Africa at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change at the end of September.

Nzioka Waita has announced that he will step down as Managing Director for Africa at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change at the end of September 2026.

In a statement on Monday, July 27, Waita said his decision comes as he prepares to return to elective politics ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"After a week spent accompanying our Executive Chairman, Sir Tony Blair, on an intensive program of regional visits comprising 5 countries in 4 days, reconnecting with our country teams and engaging with Heads of State in Mozambique, Malawi, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Kenya, now seems the right time to announce that I will be resigning from my role as Managing Director for Africa Tony Blair Institute for Global Change at the end of September 2026," he wrote.

Waita said the decision to leave the role was not easy, noting that he has interacted with the Tony Blair Institute in different capacities over the past decade.

"This hasn’t been an easy call to make. Over the last decade, I have had the privilege of interacting with #TBI in many capacities: first as a government client, then as a consultant supporting Centre of Government reforms, and finally as a member of staff leading our Africa portfolio," he added.

Waita explained that his decision to leave the institution was driven by his commitment to public service and his intention to pursue an elective position.

"The reason for my transition is equally personal and deeply rooted in my long-standing commitment to public service. I intend to seek elective office in Kenya and will be pursuing a bid to become Governor of Machakos County in the 2027 General Election," he further said.

File image of Nzioka Waita and Tony Blair

Waita said he views leadership as a form of service regardless of whether it is exercised in government, the private sector or institutions such as the Tony Blair Institute.

"I believe that leadership is ultimately about service, whether in government, private sector or institutions like TBI. The values that have guided my work throughout my career remain unchanged, and I am excited to apply the lessons learned over many years of high-performing corporate sector assignments, public sector governance, and development planning and delivery to this next chapter," he explained.

Despite stepping down from his full-time role, Waita said he will continue supporting the institute in an advisory capacity while helping with the transition to new leadership.

"I am grateful that this is not a complete farewell. I will continue to support the Institute as a part-time Strategic Advisor for Africa, helping to mentor my successor, Antoine Huss, and supporting relationships with key partners and funders," he noted

Waita also expressed gratitude to colleagues, partners and other stakeholders who have been part of his journey at the Institute.

"My sincere thanks to Catherine Rimmer, colleagues across the Institute, government partners, donors, and friends who have been part of this journey," he concluded.

Waita was appointed to the role in December 2024.

In a statement posted on his LinkedIn page on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, he indicated that he would be taking up the role of Managing Director - Africa Advisory.

According to Waita, his work would mainly be centred around helping leaders and governments execute their mandate with the help of data and technology.

"It is my honour today to announce that I have joined the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change as Managing Director - Africa Advisory," he stated.

"I will be privileged to work alongside kindred spirits, a team of like-minded thinkers, doers and trusted advisors who are committed to supporting political leaders across diverse geographies to execute their mandates effectively, whilst leveraging the benefits of technology and the efficient design of their governments for impact and results," he wrote.

Waita served under former President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Office of the President between 2016 and 2018.

He was later promoted to the Chief of Staff position in 2018.

Waita resigned from his job in 2022 and contested for the Machakos gubernatorial seat. However, his bid was unsuccessful and he lost out to Governor Wavinya Ndeti.

"It was a life-changing experience; I came close, but not close enough to win. It did however, re-ignite my desire to improve myself as a leader for the future. A political future with purpose at its heart," he added in his post.