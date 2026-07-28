Editor's Review The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced 20,000 job vacancies for teachers in Junior Schools.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced 20,000 job vacancies for teachers in Junior Schools.

In an advertisement on Tuesday, July 28, TSC invited qualified and interested individuals to apply for the vacancies.

“The Teachers Service Commission invites applications from qualified candidates to fill 20,000 Post Primary teachers posts in Junior Schools to support the implementation of Competency Based Education,” read the advert in part.

According to the commission, the applicants are required to be Kenyan citizens, hold at least a diploma in education with a minimum mean Grade of C+ and C+ in two teaching Subjects in KCSE or its equivalent.

The applicants must also be registered as teachers with TSC and be unemployed with no record of exiting teaching service with the Commission due to disciplinary grounds.

File image of Acting TSC CEO Evaleen Mitei.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications online through the Commission’s website, www.tsc.go.ke under “Careers” or teachersonline.tsc.go.ke.

The Commission emphasized that candidates must not fill more than one application for employment form during the application.

TSC noted that manual applications will not be considered and the candidates will be asked to present original academic and professional certificates.

The commission also mentioned that successful teacher interns will be retained in their current sub-counties and stations.

According to TSC, the application portal will be opened on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, and closed on Monday, August,31 2026 midnight.

Further, TSC warned applicants against fraudsters who might extort money from them while purporting to assist them.

“The recruitment exercise is free of charge. The Teachers Service Commission forewarns applicants against fraudsters who might extort money from unsuspecting persons purporting to assist in recruitment,” TSC stated.

The commission urged the candidates to report any fraudulent activity to the nearest TSC office or TSC headquarters.

TSC has also advertised 34,016 promotion vacancies and invited qualified teachers to apply for the promotions.

The advertised positions range from Chief Principal to Senior Teacher II, covering both regular schools and Special Needs Education (SNE) institutions.

The advertised promotion positions include: Chief Principal (54), Senior Principal (148), Principal (770), and Deputy Principal II (891).

The Commission also advertised 1,068 Deputy Principal III positions, 1,865 Deputy Headteacher I vacancies, 3,075 Deputy Headteacher II posts, and 5,956 Senior Master IV positions.

The largest number of vacancies is for Senior Teacher II with 13,490 positions available, and Senior Teacher I with 4,210 vacancies.

Interested teachers are also required to submit their applications online through the Teachers Online portal www.teachersonline.go.ke before Monday, August 10, 2026, at midnight.