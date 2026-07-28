Editor's Review The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced that its Maralal office in Samburu County will relocate to a new premises beginning next month.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced that its Maralal office in Samburu County will relocate to a new premises beginning next month.

In a notice on Tuesday, July 28, the agency announced that its Maralal office will move from its current location at Ory Building to a new office at Equity Plaza

"This is to notify the public on the relocation of the KRA Maralal office from Ory Building to Equity Plaza opposite Post bank, next to Samburu County level 4 hospital, along the Hospital Road within Maralal Town," the notice read.

KRA informed customers that all its services will be offered from the new office starting Monday, August 3, urging members of the public to take note of the new location.

"The public is advised to access all our services from the new office effective Monday 3rd August, 2026. The TSO is located on the ground and first floors," the notice added.

File image of KRA headquarters in Nairobi

This comes days after KRA announced the rollout of a new Advance Cargo Declaration (ACD) platform that will be used for all containerised cargo destined for Kenyan ports.

In a notice on Tuesday, July 4, the agency announced that the platform is now available and is set to go live on Monday, August 3.

"Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) informs all users of Kenya’s ports that an Advance Cargo Declaration (ACD) platform, a digital pre-arrival cargo system for all containerised cargo destined for Kenya ports, is now available.

"The implementation of this platform will be launched on Monday, 3rd August, 2026," the notice read.

KRA explained that exporters shipping containerised cargo to Kenya will be required to obtain an ACD reference code through the online platform before loading their cargo for shipment.

"Exporters shipping goods to Kenya will obtain an ACD reference code from acd.kra.go.ke at the point of loading containerised cargo destined for Kenya ports," the statement added.

According to KRA, the ACD reference code will only be generated after exporters upload the required shipping documents to the platform.

These include a Draft Bill of Lading, Commercial Invoice, Freight Invoice and Export Declaration.

Once generated, the reference code must be endorsed on the Bill of Lading before the shipment is allowed to proceed to a Kenyan port.

The authority also encouraged all stakeholders to visit the ACD platform for detailed guidance on the declaration process.

Those requiring further assistance can seek support through the official ACD email addresses provided by KRA.