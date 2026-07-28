Editor's Review DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua is set to embark on a two-day tour of Nakuru County in August as he continues his public engagement activities across the country.

DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua is set to embark on a two-day tour of Nakuru County in August as he continues his public engagement activities across the country.

In an update on Monday, July 27, DCP Party Secretary for Planning and Economic Affairs, Peter Mbae, said the visit is scheduled for August 14 and 15.

"As part of his ongoing Public engagements, DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua will tour Nakuru County on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th August," he wrote.

According to the itinerary released by the party, Gachagua's first day on Friday, August 14, will begin in Naivasha Town before proceeding to Soko Mjinga in Nakuru Town West and later concluding the day's engagements at KANU House in Nakuru Town East.

On the second day, Saturday, August 15, the DCP leader is scheduled to visit Njoro Town, Elburgon, Turi, Molo, Kibunja and Rongai Town.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua

This comes days after Gachagua declared that the Mt Kenya region will field a presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election even if he is barred from contesting.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, July 22, Gachagua said he has mentored a team of young leaders whom the region could rally behind should he be disqualified from the presidential race.

"In the unfortunate event that I am barred from running, I have men and women ready to run for President. The Mt Kenya community and I will agree and pick one of them," he said.

Gachagua expressed confidence in the young leaders, saying they possess qualities that could make them even stronger presidential contenders than himself.

He noted that the leaders are energetic and the country is currently craving youth leadership.

"Those young people I have are more lethal than me. In fact, in a contest between one of my people, they will have a better showing than me as a presidential candidate because they are youthful, have a lot of energy, and also the country is craving youthful leadership," he added.

Elsewhere, more recently, Gachagua called out Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku over his push to split Mount Kenya into two: East and West

Speaking during a rally in Igembe Central on Monday, July 27, Gachagua claimed that Ruku was under President William Ruto's instructions.

He told the CS that the mountain can never be divided and it will remain united, adding that the region would be under one leader.

"He wants the Meru, Embu and Kikuyu to be divided, but we want to tell him that Mount Kenya is one. It will be under one party and one leader," Gachagua reiterated.