Editor's Review Kenya Power has confirmed that customers are experiencing difficulties purchasing prepaid electricity tokens.

Kenya Power has confirmed that customers are experiencing difficulties purchasing prepaid electricity tokens.

In an update on Thursday, July 30, the company acknowledged the issue after customers reported failed token purchase attempts.

One customer flagged the issue while seeking assistance from the power distributor, saying, "Check your system of buying prepaid tokens, it is not going through."

In response, Kenya Power confirmed that the disruption was caused by a technical hitch affecting its token vending platform.

"We sincerely apologize for the distress caused. We are currently experiencing a technical hitch with our token vending system, and our team is actively working to resolve it," the company stated.

File image of Kenya Power Managing Director and CEO Joseph Siror

Meanwhile, Kenya Power has confirmed the restoration of electricity in all four regions that were affected by a power outage on Wednesday night.

In a statement, the utility company said the power was restored by 2:00 AM, thanking customers for their patience and understanding during the power outage.

"We are pleased to report that power supply was fully restored to all affected customers by 2:00 am today. We truly appreciate your patience and support as our teams worked to restore service," the statement read.

On Wednesday night, a widespread blackout affected customers in Nairobi, the Coast region, Mt. Kenya and parts of the Central Rift region.

In an update shortly after the power outage, KPLC said only North Rift and Western regions had electricity supply.

"We wish to inform our esteemed customers that we are experiencing a widespread power outage affecting customers in Nairobi, Coast, Mt. Kenya and parts of Central Rift. However, parts of North Rift and Western regions are on supply," the statement read.

However, the company did not disclose the cause of the outage but assured customers that efforts are underway to restore electricity in the affected areas.

"Our technical teams are working to restore supply to the affected areas as quickly as possible. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience as restoration efforts continue," the statement added.

By 11:32 PM, Kenya Power noted that electricity had been restored in Mt Kenya, Rift Valley, Western, South Nyanza and some parts of Nairobi.